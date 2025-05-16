KGN Cloud Launches Intelligent Cloud Mining Platform as Bitcoin Crosses $80K and AI Reshapes Crypto Landscape

Swansea, Wales - 13th May, 2025 - Following never-before-seen crypto rises, KGN Cloud , the innovative digital mining venture of KGN Investing Limited, has rolled out an AI-integrated, ready framework for legislation, and an environment-friendly cloud mining platform. Major nations are speeding up their regulatory frameworks for digital assets when Bitcoin is already above $80,000, and KGN Cloud, now made available to individuals and businesses, facilitates the mining of top cryptocurrencies without owning physical rigs or dealing with complicated setups.

New users get an automatic bonus of $100 just after registration , and they can use it to start mining in just minutes.