Khloé Kardashian 'Didn’t Know She Was Going to Jail' During 'Scary' 2007 DUI Arrest: Watch

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Khloé Kardashian wasn’t prepared for her run-in with the law during her 2007 DUI arrest. On the Wednesday, May 6, episode of the “Khloé in Wonder Land” podcast, the reality star, 41, recounted her unexpected time behind bars.

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Source: Khloé Kardashian/YouTube Khloé Kardashian reflected on getting arrested.

“The first time I got arrested, when I had my DUI, that was obviously really scary,” she spilled. “I don’t think I was thinking too hard about it, which sounds really silly. I didn’t know I was going to jail because of that, because it was my very first offense. Yes, I knew I was in trouble, and I was just like, ‘I can’t have my mom find out,’ but I had no idea that arrest would lead to me going to jail.”

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Source: Khloé Kardashian/YouTube Khloé Kardashian was supposed to spend 30 days in jail.

Kardashian noted how when one gets arrested on the weekend, they can’t be released or processed until Monday, so the cell was packed. “I was in a holding cell with 23 other women who were all prostitutes besides me,” she explained. “But I was in a very short dress, so I looked questionable, I imagine. What really fascinates me until this day, because you have to use the restroom in the middle of this holding cell, or whatever it’s called. I never used the restroom, not one time, and that still fascinates me until this day.”

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Source: Khloé Kardashian/YouTube Khloé Kardashian recounted being in a holding cell amongst prostitutes.

For her mugshot, the Good American co-founder enlisted best friend Malika Haqq to style her hair. “I had to turn myself in, because I had to serve 30 days in jail, which I didn’t do all 30 days. That was much scarier. Thinking I was going to spend 30 days in jail wasn’t anything I thought about,” she explained. “For that mugshot, Malika did do my hair. She did a good job.”

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When Was Khloé Kardashian Arrested?

Source: MEGA Khloé Kardashian's friend Malika Haqq styled her hair for her mugshot.

On March 4, 2007, Kardashian was arrested for driving under the influence. She entered jail on July 18, 2008, for violating her three-year probation, not completing her mandatory alcohol education classes or fulfilling roadside cleanup duties. Even though she was supposed to serve 30 days behind bars in Lynwood, Calif., she wound up being released just three hours after she entered a facility because of an overcrowding issue. “Khloé is ready and willing to serve out her sentence, no matter how long and where, and have this resolved,” her rep told People ahead of the jail sentence.

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What Did Kris Jenner Think of Khloé Kardashian's Arrest?

Source: Khloé Kardashian/YouTube Khloé Kardashian's mom, Kris Jenner, called her mugshot 'really cute.'