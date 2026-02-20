Khloé Kardashian’s Hairstylist Jen Atkin Reveals Which Wardrobe Malfunctions Almost 'Took' Her 'Out'
Feb. 20 2026, Updated 5:53 p.m. ET
Khloé Kardashian’s hairstylist Jen Atkin has had her fair share of mishaps.
The glam expert, 45, admitted that despite over a decade of working with the Kardashian-Jenner family, she’s made mistakes, some even involving the paparazzi.
“There have been times where humidity, wind, or a dress zipper nearly took us out,” Atkin exclusively disclosed to OK!.
However, the star has learned to embrace the chaos rather than let it ruin her work.
“Honestly, those moments make you closer as a team,” she said. “You learn to laugh and move fast. [Sometimes, I’ve gotten] in pap pics accidentally while doing touch-ups.”
The hairstylist has developed a close business relationship and friendship with Kardashian over the years. On a recent episode of the Good American co-founder’s “Khloé in Wonder Land” podcast, the duo dished about never wanting to see crown braids come back. However, there is another throwback hairstyle she is steering Kardashian away from in particular.
“One look that was so bad for your hair was flat iron spikey hair from the early 00’s. Some trends were great for their moment, but hair should evolve. We don’t need to relive every phase of our youth,” Atkin expressed to OK!. “It's been fun seeing everyone revisiting 2016 styles, though, as a creative, I tend to think more linearly about how styles evolve. Revisiting decades like the ʼ90s, for instance, becomes less about nostalgia and more about intentional reinterpretation, with middle parts and curtain bangs now feeling like modern standards rather than risky additions.”
Jen Atkin Reveals Her Ideal Red-Carpet Hair
The 45-year-old is also grateful that her clients are embracing their natural hair textures, including on the red carpet.
“What has stood out to me is how confident and effortless hair feels right now,” she explained. “We're seeing less over-styling and more hair that moves, soft texture, natural shine and looks that feel personal to the wearer. When hair supports the overall look instead of competing with it, thatʼs when it really works.”
Atkin, who is also the founder of OUAI and Mane Haircare Brands, loves using her own products to achieve red-carpet ready locks.
“Next season, our stylists and I are anticipating a continued shift toward healthy looking hair and shine,” she explained. “I love using OUAI to prep and nourish the hair so it looks healthy and touchable, and Mane to build volume and versatility that lasts from day to night.”
Jen Atkin Partnered With Capital One Venture x Business
As the owner of a company, Atkin is grateful to have her Capital One Venture X Business card in tow headed into a hectic red carpet schedule.
“When it comes to awards season, I have always loved working with each client's unique style to create a look that not only fits their personal aesthetic but also complements the overall vision for the evening,” she said. “The start of the year is always a whirlwind, and as a hair stylist and business owner, Iʼm constantly preparing to turn ideas into reality whether an award show look or a new launch for that year. Capital Oneʼs Venture X Business card has been a huge help in giving me access to tools, travel perks and experiences that actually set me up to move my work forward. It lets me stay focused on my clients, my brands and building whatʼs next, while keeping the creativity flowing even during one of the busiest seasons of the year.”
Atkin added, “Venture X Business genuinely understands founders like me. Itʼs premium but not complicated, and it gives you the flexibility, rewards and access you need as your business grows. It felt like a natural fit for how I work. The Venture X Business card has incredible benefits — like lounge access, travel credits and great rewards —without having to manage something overly complex. It works quietly in the background while I focus on my business.”