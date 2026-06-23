Khloé Kardashian Comes Clean on Injectables and Enhancements After Years of Plastic Surgery Speculation: 'Maintenance Involved'

Article continues below advertisement

Khloé Kardashian isn't keeping any secrets when it comes to her beauty routine. The Khloud Foods founder got candid about the cosmetic enhancements she has undergone, revealing exactly what treatments have contributed to her signature look.

Article continues below advertisement

Khloé Kardashian Revealed There Is 'Maintenance Involved' for Her Looks

Source: MEGA Khloé Kardashian wanted people to know it's not all natural.

"Not that anyone thinks that is natural, but it's not," she told the People. The media personality shared that she does not care what internet sleuths say about anything she has done to her face. Reflecting on a social media user who claimed to know exactly what procedures she had undergone, Kardashian explained, "And if I did, I would totally say that. I don't have a problem with it." "But I also want people to know, not that anyone thinks this is all natural, but it's not. There is maintenance involved," she added.

Article continues below advertisement

Khloé Kardashian Loves Any Laser or Injectable

Source: MEGA Khloé Kardashian admitted she loves 'any sort of laser or injectable.'

Kardashian previously revealed that she has undergone a number of cosmetic procedures, including a nose job, Botox, Sculptra injections, Sofwave laser treatments, collagen treatments and baby threads under her chin and neck. The reality star also addressed the difference in her looks compared to when she first appeared on TV for her family's show Keeping Up With The Kardashians. She said, "I've been in the public eye since I was 21. And so age has something to do with it, weight loss for sure. But yes, I've had enhancements. I've had my nose done. I love any sort of laser or injectable."

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Khloé Kardashian Bonded With Sister Kim Kardashian Over Cosmetic Procedures

Source: MEGA Khloé Kardashian faced scrutiny for looking different from her sisters.

Since rising to fame on Keeping Up With the Kardashians in 2007, Khloé has faced intense public scrutiny. The reality star has often been compared to her sisters, Kim Kardashian and Kourtney Kardashian, while also dealing with speculation about her appearance and weight. In addition, the Good American co-founder revealed that she bonded with her sister Kim over these facial procedures. She said, "With Kim and I specifically, we'll go down these rabbit holes. I'll see like it can be a stretch mark laser commercial, and when I send it to her, I'm like, 'Do you think this is real?' and we're like, 'We need that.'"

Khloé Kardashian Would Do Anything Necessary Before Getting Her Face Done

Source: MEGA Khloé Kardashian would not mind getting a facelift like Kris Jenner.