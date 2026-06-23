Khloé Kardashian Comes Clean on Injectables and Enhancements After Years of Plastic Surgery Speculation: 'Maintenance Involved'
June 23 2026, Published 3:08 a.m. ET
Khloé Kardashian isn't keeping any secrets when it comes to her beauty routine. The Khloud Foods founder got candid about the cosmetic enhancements she has undergone, revealing exactly what treatments have contributed to her signature look.
Khloé Kardashian Revealed There Is 'Maintenance Involved' for Her Looks
"Not that anyone thinks that is natural, but it's not," she told the People.
The media personality shared that she does not care what internet sleuths say about anything she has done to her face. Reflecting on a social media user who claimed to know exactly what procedures she had undergone, Kardashian explained, "And if I did, I would totally say that. I don't have a problem with it."
"But I also want people to know, not that anyone thinks this is all natural, but it's not. There is maintenance involved," she added.
Khloé Kardashian Loves Any Laser or Injectable
Kardashian previously revealed that she has undergone a number of cosmetic procedures, including a nose job, Botox, Sculptra injections, Sofwave laser treatments, collagen treatments and baby threads under her chin and neck.
The reality star also addressed the difference in her looks compared to when she first appeared on TV for her family's show Keeping Up With The Kardashians.
She said, "I've been in the public eye since I was 21. And so age has something to do with it, weight loss for sure. But yes, I've had enhancements. I've had my nose done. I love any sort of laser or injectable."
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Khloé Kardashian Bonded With Sister Kim Kardashian Over Cosmetic Procedures
Since rising to fame on Keeping Up With the Kardashians in 2007, Khloé has faced intense public scrutiny. The reality star has often been compared to her sisters, Kim Kardashian and Kourtney Kardashian, while also dealing with speculation about her appearance and weight.
In addition, the Good American co-founder revealed that she bonded with her sister Kim over these facial procedures.
She said, "With Kim and I specifically, we'll go down these rabbit holes. I'll see like it can be a stretch mark laser commercial, and when I send it to her, I'm like, 'Do you think this is real?' and we're like, 'We need that.'"
Khloé Kardashian Would Do Anything Necessary Before Getting Her Face Done
Khloé, 41, shared that she does not oppose getting a facelift, like her momager, Kris Jenner, but she intends to keep it as her last resort.
"Before I need to get my face surgically done, I'm going to do all the lasers and injectables or whatever that I can," the media personality added.
The Good American founder also shared a "corny" detail that she felt more beautiful at home with her family. She said, "Hearing little giggles and having silly dance parties and just rolling on the floor and having just these smiles, that's what I've learned is the most beautiful to me."
Khloé co-parents daughter True and son Tatum with ex Tristan Thompson.