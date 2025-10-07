Khrystyna Komarovska: 'Attention is the new currency, and it must be managed'

Khrystyna Komarovska is a creative content creator, director, and digital strategist whose projects have captivated millions of viewers and attracted the attention of publications like The Times and Wall Street Journal. In an exclusive interview with OK! Magazine, Kristina discussed her journey in digital, the principles of creating viral content, and how to conquer the premium segment without sacrificing creativity.

— Khrystyna, your career path seems very interesting. What brought you into digital, and what inspires you the most in this field?

— Digital has never been just marketing for me. It is a tool that connects creativity and influence. I always say: attention is the new currency. It all started with short videos and bold ideas that unexpectedly went viral. This gave me the confidence that I can use the language of cinema and storytelling on social media to create projects that change the perception of brands.

— What do you consider to be the main principle of a successful digital strategy in the modern world?

— Strategy is the ability to engage in dialogue with the audience. The classic principle of 'seven touchpoints' works, but today it's not enough: the first seconds must grab attention. I use unexpected visual and textual hooks that make a person pause. A strong strategy is built on a combination of structure and an element of surprise — this is what holds attention in an era when it is more dispersed than ever.

— Your digital strategy for Line of Sight has become a real breakthrough. Tell us how you managed to create viral content for such a seemingly niche industry as optometrist?

— The digital strategy for Line of Sight has proven that even an optometry clinic can create viral videos. Our Reels garnered millions of views and attracted the attention of not only patients but also celebrities who then wanted to become clients themselves. This brought trust from both stars and a wide audience. If social media is used correctly, even a niche medical service can transform into a recognizable brand and take its place among industry leaders, as confirmed by the company's entry into Inc.5000.

— How do you approach working with premium brands? What are the characteristics of content for the luxury segment?

— In the premium segment, the key is not to showcase the product, but to create an aura around it. Luxury is about the atmosphere that makes a person feel like part of an exclusive world. Therefore, I build content not on trends, but on emotions and aesthetics. Everything should be minimalist and precise, like a frame from a movie: every element contributes to the overall impression.

— You often talk about visual storytelling. What is the secret to creating a story that captivates the viewer's attention in the digital space?

— My formula is simple: the more complex the idea, the simpler the presentation should be. People want to experience emotions, not dissect constructs. That’s why I gather clips from small details — a gesture, a glance, light, a word — that come together to create a complete story. It works because the viewer feels not the advertisement, but the emotion that stays with them.

— Viral content is the dream of any digital strategist. Share the secrets of creating it. What should be taken into account for the content to 'go viral'?

— Viral content is born at the intersection of emotion and relevance. I often take topics that touch people and talk not about the product, but about the issue that concerns them. This elicits a reaction and fosters engagement. Such content doesn't just accumulate millions of views; it attracts exactly those people who need the brand.