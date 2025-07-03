or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > News > Tate McRae
OK LogoNEWS

Where's The Kid LAROi? Tate McRae Sparks Romance Rumors With Bodyguard After They're Spotted Getting Cozy on Tropical Getaway

Photo of Tate McRae and The Kid LAROI
Source: MEGA

Tate McRae sparked romance rumors with her bodyguard after they were spotted getting cozy while on vacation in Saint-Tropez.

By:

July 3 2025, Published 5:56 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Article continues below advertisement

Where's The Kid LAROI? Tate McRae sparked romance rumors after she was spotted getting cozy with her bodyguard during a tropical getaway.

The “greedy” songstress, 22, was seen vacationing in Saint-Tropez in photos captured by Instagram account DeuxMoi on Wednesday, July 2. The photo carousel kicked off with a snap of McRae rocking a blue and yellow bikini while enjoying a day on the water.

Another snap captured McRae climbing up a swim ladder in a yellow two-piece, while her bodyguard followed closely behind, his face noticeably level with her backside.

Article continues below advertisement

Tate McRae Was Spotted in Saint-Tropez Without BF The Kid LAROI

Embedded Image
Source: MEGA

Tate McRae has been linked to The Kid LAROi since 2024.

The final photo captured a back view of McRae, with her bodyguard appearing to rest a firm hand on her backside.

With sparks seemingly flying between McRae and her bodyguard, fans questioned her boyfriend's whereabouts.

“Oh this makes me sad. Tate and LAROI are such a sweet cute couple. He's been the sweetest bf to her. I hope it isn't true bc she was cheated on before,” one user wrote. Meanwhile, another fan added, “Did she and Kid LAROI break up??????”

Article continues below advertisement
Article continues below advertisement

Fans See a Spark Between Tate McRae and Her Bodyguard

Embedded Image
Source: MEGA

Tate McRae is dating the singer.

“That guy seems more than friends to me,” a third quipped.

However, some fans offered a more grounded take, arguing that the bodyguard was just protecting McRae from the glare of paparazzi cameras.

“Guys, thats her BODYGUARD!! He’s just trying to avoid paparazzi taking pictures of her [peach],” a social media user wrote.

MORE ON:
Tate McRae

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Tate McRae Has Been Dating The Kid LAROI Since 2024

Embedded Image
Source: MEGA

Tate McRae and The Kid LAROi went Instagram official in April 2024.

McRae and LAROI (real name: Charlton Kenneth Jeffrey Howard) first sparked romance rumors in January 2024. After they were spotted holding hands on multiple occasions, the “THOUSAND MILES” artist confirmed their romance while on stage that April during a concert in Dublin, Ireland.

“I need everybody in here to sing this as loud as they can because my girlfriend’s here tonight, and I don’t want to look lame,” he told the group as McRae watched from backstage. “If you guys don’t sing this really loud, it’s going to embarrass me.”

Tate McRae Was Previously Linked to a Hockey Player

Embedded Image
Source: MEGA

Tate McRae was previously linked to hockey player Cole Sillinger.

Months later, the couple went Instagram official when LAROI shared a sweet snapshot of them kissing on his Instagram Stories. “Happy 21st birthday 🥲❤️,” he captioned the post. “You make me better! I love yoooouuu @tatemcrae.”

Before their romance grabbed headlines, McRae dated hockey player Cole Sillinger from 2021 to 2023, while LAROI was previously linked to TikTok star Katarina Deme from 2020 to 2023.

More From OK! Magazine

    OK! Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.