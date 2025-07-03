Where's The Kid LAROi? Tate McRae Sparks Romance Rumors With Bodyguard After They're Spotted Getting Cozy on Tropical Getaway
Where's The Kid LAROI? Tate McRae sparked romance rumors after she was spotted getting cozy with her bodyguard during a tropical getaway.
The “greedy” songstress, 22, was seen vacationing in Saint-Tropez in photos captured by Instagram account DeuxMoi on Wednesday, July 2. The photo carousel kicked off with a snap of McRae rocking a blue and yellow bikini while enjoying a day on the water.
Another snap captured McRae climbing up a swim ladder in a yellow two-piece, while her bodyguard followed closely behind, his face noticeably level with her backside.
Tate McRae Was Spotted in Saint-Tropez Without BF The Kid LAROI
The final photo captured a back view of McRae, with her bodyguard appearing to rest a firm hand on her backside.
With sparks seemingly flying between McRae and her bodyguard, fans questioned her boyfriend's whereabouts.
“Oh this makes me sad. Tate and LAROI are such a sweet cute couple. He's been the sweetest bf to her. I hope it isn't true bc she was cheated on before,” one user wrote. Meanwhile, another fan added, “Did she and Kid LAROI break up??????”
Fans See a Spark Between Tate McRae and Her Bodyguard
“That guy seems more than friends to me,” a third quipped.
However, some fans offered a more grounded take, arguing that the bodyguard was just protecting McRae from the glare of paparazzi cameras.
“Guys, thats her BODYGUARD!! He’s just trying to avoid paparazzi taking pictures of her [peach],” a social media user wrote.
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Tate McRae Has Been Dating The Kid LAROI Since 2024
McRae and LAROI (real name: Charlton Kenneth Jeffrey Howard) first sparked romance rumors in January 2024. After they were spotted holding hands on multiple occasions, the “THOUSAND MILES” artist confirmed their romance while on stage that April during a concert in Dublin, Ireland.
“I need everybody in here to sing this as loud as they can because my girlfriend’s here tonight, and I don’t want to look lame,” he told the group as McRae watched from backstage. “If you guys don’t sing this really loud, it’s going to embarrass me.”
Tate McRae Was Previously Linked to a Hockey Player
Months later, the couple went Instagram official when LAROI shared a sweet snapshot of them kissing on his Instagram Stories. “Happy 21st birthday 🥲❤️,” he captioned the post. “You make me better! I love yoooouuu @tatemcrae.”
Before their romance grabbed headlines, McRae dated hockey player Cole Sillinger from 2021 to 2023, while LAROI was previously linked to TikTok star Katarina Deme from 2020 to 2023.