Kid Hands Over $35 for a $7 McDonald’s Order. So The Manager Says He Is 'Really Worried About the Future'
Oct. 26 2026, Updated 8:22 a.m. ET
A kid at McDonald’s had the manager really concerned when he paid $35 for $7-$8 worth of food.
TikToker @krazeyjakey shared the story.
In the clip, he explained that he works at a branch of McDonald's that is situated right by a school, and the "younger generation" comes in there every day.
A McDonald's Manager Was Concerned About the Younger Gen After An Alarming Incident
Sharing the "perfect example" of why he is "really worried about the future," he said, "I was at work [on] Monday; the kids came in from school, whatever. They're getting their order, and this kid's order, I think it was, like, $7-8, so I was like, 'Yeah, here's the total, blah, blah, blah.' Fam, they give me $35 and ask if that's enough."
He continued, "Immediately, I told him, I was like, 'Yeah, it's only seven or eight dollars.' They looked at me confused, they're like, 'Well, is that enough?'"
"Bro, I don't know what they're teaching them in school now, but they ain't teaching them the same stuff I grew up on, you know, where's the fundamentals, basic math," the TikToker continued to say.
The TikToker said, "And then, whenever they come in here, I'm gonna just be honest with you, fam. I can't really say certain words on here because I'll get banned. Imma just be real with you fam: Some of the ways, and it's not all of them, but some of the ways that the kids act is very disturbing, but all I can do is be an example, fam."
"I can't do any more than that. I just gotta pray for him, right? There really ain't nothing else we can do. Yeah, I don't think there is," he went on to say.
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Netizens React to the Alarming Incident
Since then, the people in the comment section have been sharing their reactions to the story.
One user wrote, "the direction were headed," with a picture that read, "Idiocracy."
Another comment read, "My 17 year old didn't know the different coins to give change!!! 😔😔😔"
Yet one more user chimed in, "Sadly we’re cooked."
"I completely have the same experience and god damn i swear. How can they not know how to count currency," one user related to the experience.
Another added, "They taught us to count money in like 2nd grade 💀 (I’m 26)."
"I went to the gas station once recently and the manager was teaching the cashier how to count money... he was in fact from here so it wasn't a difference in currency type of issue," another TikToker said.