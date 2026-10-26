Kid Hands Over $35 for a $7 McDonald’s Order. So The Manager Says He Is 'Really Worried About the Future'

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A kid at McDonald’s had the manager really concerned when he paid $35 for $7-$8 worth of food. TikToker @krazeyjakey shared the story. In the clip, he explained that he works at a branch of McDonald's that is situated right by a school, and the "younger generation" comes in there every day.

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A McDonald's Manager Was Concerned About the Younger Gen After An Alarming Incident

Source: @KRAZEYJAKEY/TIKTOKER A kid at McDonald’s had the manager really concerned when he paid $35 for $7-$8 worth of food.

Sharing the "perfect example" of why he is "really worried about the future," he said, "I was at work [on] Monday; the kids came in from school, whatever. They're getting their order, and this kid's order, I think it was, like, $7-8, so I was like, 'Yeah, here's the total, blah, blah, blah.' Fam, they give me $35 and ask if that's enough." He continued, "Immediately, I told him, I was like, 'Yeah, it's only seven or eight dollars.' They looked at me confused, they're like, 'Well, is that enough?'" "Bro, I don't know what they're teaching them in school now, but they ain't teaching them the same stuff I grew up on, you know, where's the fundamentals, basic math," the TikToker continued to say.

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Source: @KRAZEYJAKEY/TIKTOKER The incident happened at a branch of McDonald's that is situated right by a school.

The TikToker said, "And then, whenever they come in here, I'm gonna just be honest with you, fam. I can't really say certain words on here because I'll get banned. Imma just be real with you fam: Some of the ways, and it's not all of them, but some of the ways that the kids act is very disturbing, but all I can do is be an example, fam." "I can't do any more than that. I just gotta pray for him, right? There really ain't nothing else we can do. Yeah, I don't think there is," he went on to say.

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Netizens React to the Alarming Incident

Source: @KRAZEYJAKEY/TIKTOKER The McDonald's manager said the kid paid $35 for $7-$8 order.

Since then, the people in the comment section have been sharing their reactions to the story. One user wrote, "the direction were headed," with a picture that read, "Idiocracy." Another comment read, "My 17 year old didn't know the different coins to give change!!! 😔😔😔" Yet one more user chimed in, "Sadly we’re cooked."

Source: @KRAZEYJAKEY/TIKTOKER The people in the comment section shared their reactions to the story.