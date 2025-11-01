Kid Rock in Hot Water After Using Slur, Special Olympics Issues Urgent Call for Change

Article continues below advertisement

Kid Rock's recent comments have sparked serious backlash from the Special Olympics. During an appearance on Fox News' Jesse Watters Primetime, Kid Rock, born Robert James Ritchie, caused a stir when he laughed and stated his intention to dress as “a r-----” for Halloween, while holding a mask over his mouth. The host joined in the amusement, remarking, "I guess you can be anything for Halloween." However, the Special Olympics found little to laugh about.

In response, Loretta Claiborne, chief inspiration officer at the Special Olympics, addressed Kid Rock with an open letter highlighting the impact of his words. The organization promotes "year-round sports training and athletic competition in a variety of Olympic-type sports for children and adults with intellectual disabilities."

"The R-word deeply demeans and harms people with intellectual disabilities," Claiborne wrote. "I'm writing to you personally with an urgent request: please acknowledge the hurt caused and use this moment to stand with us in rejecting that word and the prejudice it represents."

Claiborne emphasized Kid Rock's influence, stating that with "a powerful voice and a massive platform," he has the ability to shape discussions and attitudes nationwide." People with intellectual disabilities have suffered generations of discrimination and humiliation," she continued. "In the 21st century, we're still fighting for the simplest form of justice: the recognition of our full humanity, which you undermine when you use the word r-----."

She underscored the importance of the "Spread the Word" campaign, supported by both the Special Olympics and Best Buddies, which aims to end the casual use of the R-word, promoting respect instead. "We've made great progress, but every public use of that word sets us back and reinforces the stigma we’re trying to overcome," Claiborne said. Reflecting on her personal experiences, she added, "I heard the word repeatedly used against me during my childhood. It hurt deeply then, and it still hurts today. But I've also learned that every moment of hurt can become a moment to teach, to grow, and to move forward together. I believe this can be one of those moments."

