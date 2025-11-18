or
Article continues below advertisement
Kiki Kramer’s 'Shot in the Dark' Pairs Pop Edge With Emotional Truth 

Kiki Kramer's 'Shot in the Dark' Pairs Pop Edge With Emotional Truth
Source: STOLENBESOS
Profile Image

Nov. 18 2025, Published 1:27 a.m. ET

Breakout pop artist Kiki Kramer has dropped “Shot in the Dark” on Nov. 14, with an official music video directed by Marc Klasfeld.

Kramer describes the song to OK! as “a campy, mid‑tempo ballad about willingly signing up to be someone’s rebound.” She adds: “You know nothing long‑term will come of it, but you still say ‘f*** it — what if?’ and go along with it anyway.”

kiki kramers shot in the dark pairs pop edge with emotional truth
The track pairs a cheerful, cutesy vocal line with an electronic glitchy framework. A guitar‑laced outro reveals a deeper sorrow: “the quiet tragedy of sacrificing your own emotional needs just to feel wanted — all masked beneath an air of free‑spirited spontaneity.”

Kramer draws from New York nightlife, kawaii fashion, astrology and the fling culture of the i‑Generation. She crafts songs that merge mood, internet culture and heartache.

Her 2024 debut single, “Relevant,” introduced Kramer as a fresh voice in pop.

kiki kramers shot in the dark pairs pop edge with emotional truth
The track scored over 600,000 combined audio and video views, made the SiriusXM Pop Off! playlist, landed on MTV platforms, and played in thousands of retail stores across 160 countries. It also led Kramer to sell out shows in New York City and Los Angeles and amass 45,000 TikTok followers in just months.

Raised in Northern California, Kramer studied drama at NYU’s Tisch School of the Arts before shifting her focus to music. After the death of her mother she tapped into raw emotion, worked as a club promoter in New York and built a grassroots following. She now signs to Suretone Records and is managed by veteran music executive Jordan Schur.

“Shot in the Dark” marks a next chapter in Kramer’s blend of hyper‑pop energy and indie intimacy. She is set to release a full debut album in 2026, chronicling what it means for her community to crave connection, relevance and love in a fast‑moving digital world.

