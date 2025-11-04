Article continues below advertisement

Kim Kardashian had some AI assistance in preparing for her legal exams. During the Monday, November 3, edition of Vanity Fair's "Lie Detector Test," the reality star admitted she used ChatGPT for study help. Kardashian revealed that she has never used the chatbot for love advice, but she did incorporate it into her law school test preparation.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Vanity Fair/YouTube Kim Kardashian took a lie detector test.

"I use it for legal advice. So, when I am needing to know the answer to a question, I’ll take a picture and snap it and put it in there," she explained. "They’re always wrong. It has made me fail tests all the time. And then I’ll get mad and yell at it and be like, 'You made me fail. Why did you this?' And it will talk back to me." The SKIMS founder, 45, continued, "I will talk to it and say, 'Hey, you’re going to make me fail. How does it make you feel? … I need to really know these answers, and I’m coming to you.' And it’ll say back to me, 'This is just teaching you to trust your own instincts. You knew the answer all along.'"

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Vanity Fair/YouTube Kim Kardashian used ChatGPT for study help.

Kardashian's All's Fair costar Teyana Taylor, who was seated beside her, called ChatGPT a "frenemy" and "toxic friend." "Toxic friends, but they need to do better ‘cause I’m leaning to really help me, and she is teaching me a life lesson and then becoming my therapist [telling] me why I need to believe in myself after they got the answer wrong," the mom-of-four said. "I screenshot all the time and send it to my group chat, like, 'Can you believe this b---- is talking to me like this? This is insane!'"

Article continues below advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Source: @kimkardashian/Instagram Kim Kardashian finished law school.

Fans dragged the star for using the internet for help instead of traditional textbooks. "Does KK not realize that using ChatGPT for test answers is cheating?" one user pointed out, while a second commented, "A future lawyer using ChatGPT. We’re so screwed." Kardashian was asked during the lie detector test if she considers herself a "real lawyer" yet, to which she replied, "Not yet, no." However, she confirmed "yes" to providing legal advice to family and friends.

Article continues below advertisement

When Will Kim Kardashian Officially Be a Lawyer?

Source: @kimkardashian/Instagram Kim Kardashian passed her baby bar exam.

The Kardashians star passed her baby bar exam on her fourth attempt in December 2021. In May, she graduated from law school after six years of studying under California's Law Office Program. Kardashian took the California Bar Examination in July and is awaiting the results, which are scheduled to be released on November 7.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: @kimkardashian/Instagram Kim Kardashian is awaiting the results of her bar exam.