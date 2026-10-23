Kim Kardashian's Biographer Insists She's 'Never' Had 'Invasive' Plastic Surgery: Reality Star's Famous Curves 'Are All Hers'
Oct. 23 2026, Published 6:00 p.m. ET
Jonathan Van Meter, author of Kim Kardashian's authorized biography, Citizen Kim, spent five years working closely with the reality TV star and insisted her famous curves were all natural.
"Kim has never had invasive plastic surgery. Her b--- and b---- and nose — those are all her own," Van Meter claimed in an interview published on Friday, October 23.
Kim Kardashian Never Had 'Invasive Surgery,' Claims Biography Author
Citizen Kim hits bookshelves on Tuesday, October 27, and dives deep into the reality TV star's transformation "from a Beverly Hills shopgirl to the architect of the new celebrity economy," according to the book's synopsis.
Van Meter claimed Kardashian, 46, was the source of the plastic surgery tidbit, saying he "trusted" her.
Kim Kardashian Suggested X-Ray Proof
"She said there were two plastic surgeons the family is friends with who used to fight about whether she’d had a nose job — each one thought the other had done it," the author recalled. "Finally she said, 'Take an X-ray. Nobody has given me a f------ nose job.'"
The project marks the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star's first authorized biography and features interviews with her closest friends, family and associates.
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Kris Jenner 'Flipped Out on Camera' About Kim Kardashian's Memoir
"We worked on it for five years together. I trust Jonathan," the SKIMs owner said of the book. "I read a copy and cried because I thought it was told so well in a way that I’ve never seen myself."
However, not everyone in the Kardashian family was pleased with the book, as Van Meter claimed Kris Jenner "flipped out on camera while they were filming the show" after learning details of her personal life were included.
The author recalled Kim calling him in the middle of the night to report the incident that happened at Khloé Kardashian's house.
Authors Suggests Reason Why Kim Kardashian Agreed to Memoir
"She was yelling, 'Why did Kim drag us all into this? Why is my affair from 30 years ago in the book?'" Jonathan claimed. "Two days later, Kris was fine. But it’s going to be on the show. Kim said to her mother: 'All this stuff gets written about us, and then a guy comes along who gets us and wants to explain us. Why wouldn’t you want that?' That’s the closest I got to an answer about why she did the book."
Though Jonathan didn't explicitly detail the affair, Kris, 70, has been open about her regret over her 1989 romance with Todd Waterman while married to Kim's father, Robert Kardashian Sr.