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Kim Kardashian Branded 'Diabolical' After Slapping $65K Price Tag on 'Tacky' Secondhand Jeans

Photo of Kim Kardashian.
Source: MEGA

Kim Kardashian slammed for 'diabolical' pricing on secondhand jeans.

June 23 2026, Updated 8:55 a.m. ET

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Kim Kardashian is facing backlash online for selling secondhand jeans for a whopping price of $65,000.

Kardashian listed the heavily distressed, "extremely rare" product on Kardashian Kloset — Chrome Hearts x Vintage Levi's — which shocked fans and critics alike.

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Kim Kardashian Listed Her Used Levi's Jeans for $65K

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Image of Reddit users slammed Kim Kardashian for overpricing her used Levi's jeans.
Source: MEGA

Reddit users slammed Kim Kardashian for overpricing her used Levi's jeans.

The pair of jeans was listed as being in "very good vintage condition" as the listing detailed that the hem of the outfit was trimmed to be shorter. It is in U.S. size 32 and includes handcrafted vintage hearts all over the jeans.

The SKIMS founder was slammed by social media users for listing a used product at such a high price.

One Reddit user wrote, "They no doubt get all these items free or heavily discounted and then have the gall to sell these on, they really are so tacky and greedy."

Another added, "The Kardashian Kloset disgusts me. God forbid they donate those clothes or some of their absurd income to people in need. They’re already insanely wealthy, but no, they have to sell their used stuff for even more money."

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Kardashian Kloset Has Always Been Controversial

While the jeans the fashionista listed is from a rare collection, it appears worn with cross patches.

However, this isn't the first time the Kardashians have been slammed for their Kardashian Kloset resale site — where they claim to sell "luxury designer" items.

The family was deemed "desperate for money" as they receive constant backlash for the used clothes they sell at outrageous prices.

Kardashian faced backlash for trying to sell a "dirty" Birkin bag for $70,000, which, according to the American Horror Story actress, only had "minor scratching" and "some discoloration."

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Khloé Kardashian Listed Her Daughter's Clothing for Full Price

image of Khloé Kardashian has been called out for 'absurd' pricing on her daughter's used jacket.
Source: MEGA

Khloé Kardashian has been called out for 'absurd' pricing on her daughter's used jacket.

Additionally, Khloé Kardashian also faced backlash after listing some items for fans to buy. However, when viewers surfed through the site, they were enraged by the "absurd" prices at which she was selling daughter True's clothes.

Users noted that the Khloud Foods founder listed her daughter's used Zara jacket for $50 in 2024.

A user wrote on Reddit, "I know Zara is relatively inexpensive if you’re a Kardashian. Reselling a used coat for $50? This is absurd to me."

Social Media Users Call Out Khloé Kardashian

Image of Kim Kardashian hasn't addressed the outrageous pricing of her jeans yet.
Source: MEGA

Kim Kardashian hasn't addressed the outrageous pricing of her jeans yet.

Another user fumed that selling these clothing items for full price is "utter greed."

The user fumed, "The designer stuff is bad enough but i can still see why it would appeal to some Kardashian fans... but selling Nike and Zara for full price? Wtaf it's just utter greed."

"They've been called out so many times and everytime they just ignore it and double down," they added.

Meanwhile, Kim has yet to address the "diabolical" pricing and the backlash she received for listing her used Levi's jeans.

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