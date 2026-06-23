Kim Kardashian Branded 'Diabolical' After Slapping $65K Price Tag on 'Tacky' Secondhand Jeans

The pair of jeans was listed as being in "very good vintage condition" as the listing detailed that the hem of the outfit was trimmed to be shorter. It is in U.S. size 32 and includes handcrafted vintage hearts all over the jeans.

The SKIMS founder was slammed by social media users for listing a used product at such a high price.

One Reddit user wrote, "They no doubt get all these items free or heavily discounted and then have the gall to sell these on, they really are so tacky and greedy."

Another added, "The Kardashian Kloset disgusts me. God forbid they donate those clothes or some of their absurd income to people in need. They’re already insanely wealthy, but no, they have to sell their used stuff for even more money."