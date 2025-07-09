or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > News > Kim Kardashian
OK LogoNEWS

Kim Kardashian Busts Out of Tight Neon Pink Dress at Paris Balenciaga Fashion Show: Photo

Photo of Kim Kardashian.
Source: MEGA; @kimkardashian/Instagram

Kim Kardashian showed off her curves while in Paris attending Demna's last Balenciaga show, nearly busting out of a tight neon pink dress and pantaboots.

By:

July 9 2025, Published 12:12 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Article continues below advertisement

Kim Kardashian is having a hot girl summer!

The SKIMS founder, 44, turned heads in a curve-hugging neon maxi latex dress shared via her Instagram Stories on Tuesday, July 8. In the mirror selfie, the Hulu star wore her signature black hair in a sleek bob while flaunting a bold, deep-V neckline and hip-high slit that highlighted her figure.

Article continues below advertisement

Kim Kardashian Stuns in Neon Pink Balenciaga

kim kardashian busts out tight neon pink dress paris fashion show
Source: @kimkardashian/Instagram

Kim Kardashian prepared for the Balenciaga fashion show in Paris.

“Balenci Barbie 4lyfe,” Kardashian captioned another snap, flaunting a sleek unitard featuring built-in pointy-toed pantaboots as part of the striking design.

Kardashian traveled to Paris to honor Demna Gvasalia’s final show following his announcement in March that he would be stepping down as Balenciaga’s creative director. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum joined A-listers like Lauren Sánchez Bezos, Katy Perry, Nicole Kidman and Cardi B for Balenciaga’s 54th Couture show.

Article continues below advertisement

Kim Kardashian Often Wears Pantaboots

kim kardashian busts out tight neon pink dress paris fashion show
Source: @kimkardashian/Instagram

Kim Kardashian is known for wearing pantaboots.

“It’s Demna’s last @Balenciaga show tomorrow … So I will be pantabooting the f--- out of these,” the California native wrote in another Instagram Story posted on Monday, July 7.

The reality TV star has continued her relationship with the prominent fashion house despite its 2023 controversy, which involved advertisement campaigns featuring children holding teddy bears dressed in bondage-inspired gear. The criticized photos also included documents referencing a Supreme Court ruling related to federal child pornography laws.

MORE ON:
Kim Kardashian

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Kim Kardashian Has Appeared in Several Balenciaga Campaigns

kim kardashian busts out tight neon pink dress paris fashion show
Source: @kimkardashian/Instagram

Kim Kardashian has appeared in several Balenciaga campaigns over the years.

“I have been quiet for the past few days, not because I haven’t been shocked and outraged by the recent Balenciaga campaigns,” Kardashian responded via Twitter at the time. “But because I wanted an opportunity to speak to their team to understand for myself how this could have happened.”

The mother-of-four, who has been featured in several of the Spanish brand’s campaigns over the years, said she was also “shaken by those disturbing images.”

Kim Kardashian Was Criticized for Supporting Balenciaga

kim kardashian busts out tight neon pink dress paris fashion show
Source: @kimkardashian/Instagram

Kim Kardashain stunned in a neon pink latex maxi dress.

“The safety of children must be held with the highest regard and anything against it should have no place in our society — period,” the Hulu personality continued. “I appreciate Balenciaga’s removal of the campaigns and apology. In speaking with them, I believe they understand the seriousness of the issue and will take the necessary measures for this to never happen again.”

In an additional post shared to her social media profiles, Kardashian revealed she was “re-evaluating” her relationship with Balenciaga based on their “willingness to accept accountability.”

More From OK! Magazine

    OK! Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.