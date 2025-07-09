Kim Kardashian Busts Out of Tight Neon Pink Dress at Paris Balenciaga Fashion Show: Photo
Kim Kardashian is having a hot girl summer!
The SKIMS founder, 44, turned heads in a curve-hugging neon maxi latex dress shared via her Instagram Stories on Tuesday, July 8. In the mirror selfie, the Hulu star wore her signature black hair in a sleek bob while flaunting a bold, deep-V neckline and hip-high slit that highlighted her figure.
Kim Kardashian Stuns in Neon Pink Balenciaga
“Balenci Barbie 4lyfe,” Kardashian captioned another snap, flaunting a sleek unitard featuring built-in pointy-toed pantaboots as part of the striking design.
Kardashian traveled to Paris to honor Demna Gvasalia’s final show following his announcement in March that he would be stepping down as Balenciaga’s creative director. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum joined A-listers like Lauren Sánchez Bezos, Katy Perry, Nicole Kidman and Cardi B for Balenciaga’s 54th Couture show.
Kim Kardashian Often Wears Pantaboots
“It’s Demna’s last @Balenciaga show tomorrow … So I will be pantabooting the f--- out of these,” the California native wrote in another Instagram Story posted on Monday, July 7.
The reality TV star has continued her relationship with the prominent fashion house despite its 2023 controversy, which involved advertisement campaigns featuring children holding teddy bears dressed in bondage-inspired gear. The criticized photos also included documents referencing a Supreme Court ruling related to federal child pornography laws.
Kim Kardashian Has Appeared in Several Balenciaga Campaigns
“I have been quiet for the past few days, not because I haven’t been shocked and outraged by the recent Balenciaga campaigns,” Kardashian responded via Twitter at the time. “But because I wanted an opportunity to speak to their team to understand for myself how this could have happened.”
The mother-of-four, who has been featured in several of the Spanish brand’s campaigns over the years, said she was also “shaken by those disturbing images.”
Kim Kardashian Was Criticized for Supporting Balenciaga
“The safety of children must be held with the highest regard and anything against it should have no place in our society — period,” the Hulu personality continued. “I appreciate Balenciaga’s removal of the campaigns and apology. In speaking with them, I believe they understand the seriousness of the issue and will take the necessary measures for this to never happen again.”
In an additional post shared to her social media profiles, Kardashian revealed she was “re-evaluating” her relationship with Balenciaga based on their “willingness to accept accountability.”