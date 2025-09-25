Kim Kardashian Confesses Kris Jenner Tricked Her Into Going on a Blind Date: 'I'm Gonna Kill You!'

Article continues below advertisement

Kris Jenner has a hand in her children's love lives — even if some lies are involved. During her Wednesday, September 24, appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Kim Kardashian, 44, revealed that her mom tricked her into going on a blind date. The Kardashians matriarch, 69, fibbed to her daughter by telling her she was attending a business meeting with a television executive several years ago.

Source: The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon/YouTube Kim Kardashian guest-starred on 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.'

"It was before we even had Keeping Up With the Kardashians," the SKIMS founder recalled. "It was this TV executive, and she told me it was a job interview, but she told him it was a date." Jenner sent Kardashian to celebrity-favorite eatery The Ivy in Los Angeles, Calif., for the surprise encounter. "I pull up and I’m talking about what I want to do. And I had a résumé on me!" the mom-of-four exclaimed. "I don’t think she thought I’d be so prepared to bring a résumé. Five minutes in, I realized what was up to, so I put it in my purse. I was like, 'I’m gonna kill you.'"

Source: The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon/YouTube Kim Kardashian unknowingly went on a blind date.

Jenner and daughter Khloé Kardashian laughed from the sidelines of the late-night show as Kim told her story. The mystery man didn't know until "years and years later" that she wasn't clued in on the date. However, it didn't matter, as Kim felt "no chemistry."

Source: The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon/YouTube Kris Jenner secretly set up Kim Kardashian.

Kris cut in to share her side of the story as well. "He totally knew [it was a date] because he was also an Emmy award-winning producer," the mom shared, before Kim encouraged her to stop sharing too many details. "I’m not going to say his name. But he said, 'Would it help if I brought my Emmy with me?' He was kidding, but I thought, 'This is never going to work.'" "You also wanted to set me up with someone that thought an Emmy was what was going to seal the deal?" Kim asked. Host Jimmy Fallon asked Kris if she was still friends with the producer, to which she replied, "I plead the Fifth."

Source: The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon/YouTube Kim Kardashian is currently single.