Kim Kardashian Confesses Kris Jenner Tricked Her Into Going on a Blind Date: 'I'm Gonna Kill You!'
Sept. 25 2025, Published 11:36 a.m. ET
Kris Jenner has a hand in her children's love lives — even if some lies are involved.
During her Wednesday, September 24, appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Kim Kardashian, 44, revealed that her mom tricked her into going on a blind date.
The Kardashians matriarch, 69, fibbed to her daughter by telling her she was attending a business meeting with a television executive several years ago.
"It was before we even had Keeping Up With the Kardashians," the SKIMS founder recalled. "It was this TV executive, and she told me it was a job interview, but she told him it was a date."
Jenner sent Kardashian to celebrity-favorite eatery The Ivy in Los Angeles, Calif., for the surprise encounter.
"I pull up and I’m talking about what I want to do. And I had a résumé on me!" the mom-of-four exclaimed. "I don’t think she thought I’d be so prepared to bring a résumé. Five minutes in, I realized what was up to, so I put it in my purse. I was like, 'I’m gonna kill you.'"
Jenner and daughter Khloé Kardashian laughed from the sidelines of the late-night show as Kim told her story.
The mystery man didn't know until "years and years later" that she wasn't clued in on the date. However, it didn't matter, as Kim felt "no chemistry."
Kris cut in to share her side of the story as well.
"He totally knew [it was a date] because he was also an Emmy award-winning producer," the mom shared, before Kim encouraged her to stop sharing too many details. "I’m not going to say his name. But he said, 'Would it help if I brought my Emmy with me?' He was kidding, but I thought, 'This is never going to work.'"
"You also wanted to set me up with someone that thought an Emmy was what was going to seal the deal?" Kim asked.
Host Jimmy Fallon asked Kris if she was still friends with the producer, to which she replied, "I plead the Fifth."
The mom-daughter duo agreed to put a pin in the conversation and "talk about it later." Despite Kim's annoyance with Kris, she would potentially allow her to set up a blind date again.
"I would trust her advice, for sure," the fashion mogul insisted.
Khloé, however, is not as confident in her mother's choices, as she is "not known for [being] a good picker." The Good American co-founder got cheated on by her baby daddy, Tristan Thompson.
"Same, babe," teased Kim, who has been married three times, to Damon Thomas, Kris Humphries and Kanye West.