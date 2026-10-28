Kim Kardashian Says Her Dad Robert Told Her 'I Know You’re Going to Be Good' in Final Moments Before His Death

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Kim Kardashian is looking back on her final conversation with her father, Robert Kardashian Sr., who died in 2003. In her new biography, Citizen Kim: The Woman Who Created the Future, she remembers how he reassured her about her future and asked her to take care of her siblings. The book, written by journalist Jonathan Van Meter shares more about Kim’s relationship with her father and how his words have stayed with her.

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'I Know You're Going to Be Good'

Source: MEGA; @KIMKARDASHIAN/INSTAGRAM Kim revealed her father knew she would do good in future.

The fashion mogul recalled her final meaningful conversation with her father, and said he seemed to be confident about her future. "The last thing my dad ever said to me was, 'I know you're going to be good — I can see it," she revealed. "'It's as if I can see what your whole life is going to be like,'" Kim continued. She remembered sitting beside him on an L-shaped couch as they watched a movie. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star also explained that her father placed his hand on her leg while speaking to her, a gesture she said she would never forget. "You'll be fine. But take care of the other ones. And make sure your brother's good," he told her.

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Kim's Final Goodbye to Robert

Source: MEGA Kim recalled not being able to talk to her father due to his worsening condition.

Kim's last conversation with her father was followed by a heartbreaking goodbye as his health continued to worsen. Robert was a well-known attorney who died from esophageal cancer in September 2003 at the age of 59, just eight weeks after being diagnosed. Kim was only 22 years old at the time. The SKIMS founder revealed that she couldn't communicate with him during his final hours as his vital signs were almost gone. "Dad, thank you so much for everything that you've taught me, from how to be a good person, to how you did my homework with me, everything I'm going to do with my kids one day," Kim recalled.

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The Request That Stayed With Her

Source: MEGA; @KIMKARDASHIAN/INSTAGRAM Kim remembered her father told to look after her siblings.

Robert's request that Kim takes care of her siblings stayed for a long time with her. According to GQ, the entrepreneur said, "I took what he said to mean that I was going to be okay in life." Kim added, "But it made me make decisions differently."

How Robert Continues to Influence Kim

Source: MEGA Kim's interest in law was influenced by her father.