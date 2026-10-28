Kim Kardashian Says Her Dad Robert Told Her 'I Know You’re Going to Be Good' in Final Moments Before His Death
Oct. 28 2026, Published 7:30 a.m. ET
Kim Kardashian is looking back on her final conversation with her father, Robert Kardashian Sr., who died in 2003.
In her new biography, Citizen Kim: The Woman Who Created the Future, she remembers how he reassured her about her future and asked her to take care of her siblings.
The book, written by journalist Jonathan Van Meter shares more about Kim’s relationship with her father and how his words have stayed with her.
'I Know You're Going to Be Good'
The fashion mogul recalled her final meaningful conversation with her father, and said he seemed to be confident about her future. "The last thing my dad ever said to me was, 'I know you're going to be good — I can see it," she revealed.
"'It's as if I can see what your whole life is going to be like,'" Kim continued. She remembered sitting beside him on an L-shaped couch as they watched a movie.
The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star also explained that her father placed his hand on her leg while speaking to her, a gesture she said she would never forget. "You'll be fine. But take care of the other ones. And make sure your brother's good," he told her.
Kim's Final Goodbye to Robert
Kim's last conversation with her father was followed by a heartbreaking goodbye as his health continued to worsen.
Robert was a well-known attorney who died from esophageal cancer in September 2003 at the age of 59, just eight weeks after being diagnosed. Kim was only 22 years old at the time.
The SKIMS founder revealed that she couldn't communicate with him during his final hours as his vital signs were almost gone.
"Dad, thank you so much for everything that you've taught me, from how to be a good person, to how you did my homework with me, everything I'm going to do with my kids one day," Kim recalled.
- Kim Kardashian Says Her Late Father Robert Kardashian Sr. Would’ve Been ‘So Proud’ Of Her Law Career
- Kim, Khloe & Kourtney Kardashian Pay Tribute To Their Late Father Robert On What Would’ve Been His 76th Birthday
- 'Determined' Kim Kardashian Scrambles to Recover Dad Robert Sr.'s Letters From O.J. Simpson's Estate
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
The Request That Stayed With Her
Robert's request that Kim takes care of her siblings stayed for a long time with her. According to GQ, the entrepreneur said, "I took what he said to mean that I was going to be okay in life."
Kim added, "But it made me make decisions differently."
How Robert Continues to Influence Kim
Kim’s dad was famously a member of the defense team for O.J. Simpson during his 1995 murder trial. He was also the one who sparked Kim’s interest in law. "My dad had me sign a contract for everything," she revealed during an interview.
Kim has also spoken of visiting his office as a teenager and seeing the legal papers and evidence he worked with. She also talked about her father’s influence on her ambitions and her decision to pursue a law career. Her work and the time spent around him gave her an early look into the legal profession.