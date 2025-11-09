or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > News > Kim Kardashian
OK LogoNEWS

Kim Kardashian Defends North West Against Critics Over Fake Piercings and Tattoos: 'This Is Such a Non-Issue!'

Photo of Kim Kardashian & North West
Source: @kimkardashian/instagram

Kim Kardashian defended North West for sporting fake piercings and tattoos in a TikTok.

Profile Image

Nov. 9 2025, Published 5:00 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Kim Kardashian is standing strong against critics who are targeting her 12-year-old daughter, North West, for trying out fake piercings and temporary tattoos on social media.

“This is such a non-issue,” Kardashian, 45, shot back at the naysayers on the joint TikTok account she shares with West on Saturday, October 25.

Article continues below advertisement
image of Kim Kardashian defended her daughter North West against critics.
Source: MEGA

Kim Kardashian defended her daughter North West against critics.

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Earlier in the week, West surprised fans with a TikTok video showcasing her new look, which has since garnered nearly 5 million views and 180,000 likes. In the clip, she unveiled a star-shaped tattoo under her eye and her name written in cursive across her cheek.

The preteen complemented her faux facial tattoos with a fake septum piercing, braided blue highlights, henna symbols on her hand, and a black grill over her teeth.

Article continues below advertisement
Article continues below advertisement
image of North West surprised fans with her face and hands covered in fake tattoos and piercings.
Source: @kimandnorth/tiktok

North West surprised fans with her face and hands covered in fake tattoos and piercings.

Article continues below advertisement

To quell any possible backlash, West made it clear in a follow-up post that her accessories were temporary. “Fake piercings and fake tatts 4 life,” she stated.

Despite her clarification, some commenters expressed their disapproval, with one describing the look as “shocking.”

Another added, “She’s TWELVE??”

However, plenty came to North’s defense, with one user questioning: “None of you tried fake tattoos as kids??”

Another noted, “It’s really not that serious, hence the word ‘fake.’”

MORE ON:
Kim Kardashian

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement
image of North West shocked fans as she showed off her fake tattoos and piercings.
Source: MEGA;@kimandnorth/tiktok

North West shocked fans as she showed off her fake tattoos and piercings.

Article continues below advertisement

Kardashian and West have explored the world of fake piercings before. Back in 2019, Kardashian shared a photo of West sporting a fake nose ring during an 85th birthday celebration for Kris Jenner’s mother, Mary Jo “MJ” Campbell. The mother-daughter duo has even sported matching faux piercings at various events.

West is the eldest of Kardashian and ex-husband Kanye West’s four children, which also include Saint West, 9, Chicago West, 7, and Psalm West, 6.

Article continues below advertisement
image of Kim Kardashian and Kanye West have four kids, with North West being the eldest.
Source: MEGA

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West have four kids, with North West being the eldest.

Article continues below advertisement

In her October 15 appearance on the "Call Her Daddy" podcast, Kim told host Alex Cooper that she fully supports North’s interest in fashion.

“I’m like, ‘Babe, if you want blue hair, it is what it is,’” Kim joked. “It makes her so happy. I would never take that creativity away from her.”

Article continues below advertisement
image of Kim Kardashian said her daughter doesn't care if someone doesn't like her look.
Source: MEGA

Kim Kardashian said her daughter doesn't care if someone doesn't like her look.

Kim praised North’s sense of style, noting that she often dresses in a tomboy fashion.

“She’ll be like, ‘Mom, I saw this and I don’t really care if someone says they don’t like my blue hair, or my this or that,’” she mentioned. “And she’s really confident and is like, ‘I probably wouldn’t be hanging out with those people.’”

North continues to impress with her fashion sense, following closely in her mother’s stylish footsteps.

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.