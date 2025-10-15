Kim Kardashian Dishes on Who She's Hooked Up With — From Tom Brady to Travis Barker and More!
Oct. 15 2025, Published 12:35 p.m. ET
Kim Kardashian is spilling the tea on her love life.
The Kardashians star, 44, appeared on the Wednesday, October 15, episode of the “Call Her Daddy” podcast and was asked about the validity of the rumors that she dated NFL star Tom Brady in 2023, a year after Kardashian’s split from Kanye West.
Kim Kardashian Addressed Tom Brady Rumors
“Oh, my God. I’m not going to answer,” the Hulu personality said, dodging the question. Seconds later, her younger sister Kylie Jenner called with “perfect timing,” and the topic was quickly dropped.
The Skims founder was also asked about her friendship with Travis Barker, who married her sister Kourtney Kardashian in 2023. Kim and Travis, 49, had run in the same circles for decades, dating back to the early 2000s when the Blink-182 drummer dated her BFF at the time, Paris Hilton. Travis would also later admit to having a crush on Kim in his 2015 memoir.
Kim Kardashian Slammed Rumors She Hooked Up With Travis Barker
“No, I never have,” Kim told host Alex Cooper of their rumored hookup. “And that really sucks that that has gone on. But he dated Paris and we were all friends, and we’d all hang out and when I was with Paris, we’d be on the road and go to their tour in Amsterdam.”
She continued, “So I have been friends with him, but never in that way. And never hooked up with him.”
Kim explained that Kourtney, 46, “was around during that time” and noted her relationship with Travis runs deep since they had been “neighbors for a decade.”
Travis Barker Spoke Out on Kim Kardashian Rumors
“He was always around with his kids, they’d always come to Kourtney’s house for the birthdays,” she explained. “So, everything was super open and cool, everyone’s been friends. He was just as good of friends with them as he was with all of us.”
Travis and Kourtney welcomed their son, Rocky Thirteen Barker, in 2023. The musician is already a dad to Landon and Alabama Barker and stepdaughter Atiana De La Hoya, whom he shares with ex Shanna Moakler.
Travis Barker Denied Rumors He Hooked Up With Kim Kardashian
In the past, Travis denied rumors that he ever was romantic with his wife’s sister or played any role in her and Kim’s infamous 2023 fallout.
“It's like, ‘Kourtney's fans are worried about Travis. He's a womanizer.’ Stop it,” he said to the Los Angeles Times in an October 2023 interview, explaining he wrote about Kim in his memoir because he “wanted to move past it.”
“It was therapeutic for me. That's her sister. She knows we used to talk. Nothing bad was going on,” he explained. "You give people a little information and they think they've solved the mystery of ‘this is why they're fighting. t's just so ridiculous."