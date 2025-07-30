Kim Kardashian Dragged by Fans for Calling SKIMS Face Shapewear a 'Necessity': 'Another Thing to Make Women Feel Insecure'

The reality star, 44, is being dragged on social media after dropping "must-have" shapewear to contour one's face.

On Tuesday, July 29, Kardashian unboxed the product on her Instagram Story while expressing excitement over the latest drop.

"Okay, guys, so you know we’ve been doing shapewear for a really long time, and now we are gonna offer amazing face shapewear, which is just such a necessity," she said. "This material is actually infused with collagen yarns, and it’s just this amazing jaw support...it just snatches your little chinny chin chin...it’s super comfortable to wear at night or just around the house."

The SKIMS founder noted she "really wanted" to release a product for the face, and they have been working on designing one for a "long time."