Kim Kardashian Dragged by Fans for Calling SKIMS Face Shapewear a 'Necessity': 'Another Thing to Make Women Feel Insecure'
Kim Kardashian's latest SKIMS invention is throwing fans into a frenzy.
The reality star, 44, is being dragged on social media after dropping "must-have" shapewear to contour one's face.
On Tuesday, July 29, Kardashian unboxed the product on her Instagram Story while expressing excitement over the latest drop.
"Okay, guys, so you know we’ve been doing shapewear for a really long time, and now we are gonna offer amazing face shapewear, which is just such a necessity," she said. "This material is actually infused with collagen yarns, and it’s just this amazing jaw support...it just snatches your little chinny chin chin...it’s super comfortable to wear at night or just around the house."
The SKIMS founder noted she "really wanted" to release a product for the face, and they have been working on designing one for a "long time."
Fans weren't as excited as Kardashian about the launch.
"Gotta give Kim credit, she’s always at the forefront of identifying new things for women to be insecure about and profiting off them," one Reddit user wrote.
"Another thing to make women feel insecure! Ladies we don't need it!" another person added on SKIMS' Instagram post.
Several others pointed out that the product looks like something they'd wear after chin surgery, or even an accessory from The Handmaid's Tale.
Kim Kardashian's SKIMS Face Wrap
The new Seamless Sculpt Face Wrap is already sold out in both Cocoa and Clay colors on the company's website. SKIMS describes their first-ever face innovation as a "must-have," featuring their "signature sculpting fabric" and "collagen yarns for ultra-soft jaw support." The product also incorporates velcro closures at the top and nape of the neck for "easy, everyday wear."
Kim Kardashian Roasted for Profiting Off Fans Amid California Wildfires
This is not the first time SKIMS has been subject to media scrutiny, as in January, the brand was slammed for promoting its products as wildfires in the Pacific Palisades, Calif., raged on.
"THE WINTER SALE STARTS TOMORROW," a post read, just hours after people were forced to evacuate their homes.
Fans slammed SKIMS in the comments section of the since-deleted social media share.
"How about making a post of resources that’s going on in LA and what Kim and Skims is doing to help!!" one person wrote, while another said, "Still trying to make money from people during the horrific fires 🔥."
Kardashian notably owns a home in Malibu, one of the areas devastated by the fires. She fled her home in Calabasas at the time following mandatory evacuation orders.