Kim Kardashian Caught Googling Herself Ahead of Walking Balenciaga Runway Show

Kardashian is a brand ambassador for Balenciaga and walked this year's catwalk. The reality star wore a beige slim dress with lace trim, layered with an oversized fur coat and satin, pointed-toe heels. She accessorized with a layered diamond necklace by Lorraine Schwartz and diamond drop earrings previously owned by Elizabeth Taylor. Her runway appearance came as a surprise to honor creative director Demna Gvasalia's last-ever collection.

The event was also attended by Katy Perry, Lauren Sánchez, Nicole Kidman, Cardi B and Salma Hayek.

Fans roasted Kardashian on Instagram for her slow runway walk.

"Me coming in at 2AM, drunk, and trying desperately to appear sober," one person mocked her, while another quipped, "Why is she walking like that😭😭 the look is great but the walk is not."

A third referenced the viral meme of Kris Jenner cheering on Kylie, writing, "Kim you aren't doing amazing sweetie 🫩."