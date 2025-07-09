Kim Kardashian Caught Googling Herself Ahead of Walking Balenciaga Runway Show
Kim Kardashian cares a lot about her public image — just look at her recent phone search for proof.
The Kardashians star, 44, was caught Googling herself when arriving to the Balenciaga show in Paris on Wednesday, July 9.
Kardashian's phone faced outwards as she posed for paparazzi, revealing what was on her screen: an image of herself in an all-pink outfit from the day before. Aside from her iPhone accessory, the SKIMS founder opted for another monochromatic ensemble, donning a halter-style white dress with an open back. She adorned her short black bob with several barrettes as she strutted into the fashion show in long, white heeled boots.
Kim Kardashian Walks in the 2025 Balenciaga Fashion Show
Kardashian is a brand ambassador for Balenciaga and walked this year's catwalk. The reality star wore a beige slim dress with lace trim, layered with an oversized fur coat and satin, pointed-toe heels. She accessorized with a layered diamond necklace by Lorraine Schwartz and diamond drop earrings previously owned by Elizabeth Taylor. Her runway appearance came as a surprise to honor creative director Demna Gvasalia's last-ever collection.
The event was also attended by Katy Perry, Lauren Sánchez, Nicole Kidman, Cardi B and Salma Hayek.
Fans roasted Kardashian on Instagram for her slow runway walk.
"Me coming in at 2AM, drunk, and trying desperately to appear sober," one person mocked her, while another quipped, "Why is she walking like that😭😭 the look is great but the walk is not."
A third referenced the viral meme of Kris Jenner cheering on Kylie, writing, "Kim you aren't doing amazing sweetie ."
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Kim Kardashian Looks Up to Elizabeth Taylor
Kim's old Hollywood-inspired look comes after she gushed over her fascination with Elizabeth.
"I was always drawn to Elizabeth Taylor," she said in a September 2024 interview. "We were actually supposed to meet up for tea at her house, and then she fell ill."
The duo wound up speaking over the phone about "fighting for people."
"She understood her power and her beauty," Kim asserted, noting that she wants to ensure she continues the actress' legacy. "There's so many young people I want to remind or even teach them about who she is."
Kim Kardashian's Rocky Relationship With Balenciaga
In 2022, the reality star called out Balenciaga for their controversial campaign of children with BDSM items.
"I have been quiet for the past few days, not because I haven't been shocked and outraged by the recent Balenciaga campaigns, but because I wanted an opportunity to speak to their team to understand for myself how this could have happened," she wrote in a statement on Instagram at the time. "As a mother of four, I have been shaken by those disturbing images. The safety of children must be held with the highest regard and anything against it should have no place in our society — period."
She continued, "I appreciate Balenciaga's removal of the campaigns and apology. In speaking with them, I believe they understand the seriousness of the issue and will take the necessary measures for this to never happen again."