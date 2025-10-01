or
Kim Kardashian and Kris Jenner Sue Ray J for Defamation After His Racketeering Allegations

Kim Kardashian and Kris Jenner have had enough of Ray J's misleading allegations.

Oct. 1 2025, Published 3:47 p.m. ET

Kim Kardashian and Kris Jenner officially filed a lawsuit against Ray J after his viral racketeering allegations about his ex and her family.

On Wednesday, October 1, Kardashian’s attorney Alex Spiro filed a defamation lawsuit against the rapper, whose real name is William Ray Norwood Jr. Within the documents, the reality TV stars claimed Ray J’s continued comments accusing them of taking part in illegal activities for profit have created a “substantial and ongoing harm to their personal and professional reputation.”

Kim Kardashian and Kris Jenner Seek Compensatory and Punitive Damages

photo of Kim Kardashian and Kris Jenner are seeking compensatory and punitive damages
Kim Kardashian and Kris Jenner are seeking compensatory and punitive damages.

The lawsuit also claimed that Ray J, who is best known for exploiting his s-- tape with Kardashian, is “unable to accept the end of his fleeting relationship with Ms. Kardashian over 20 years ago.”

As a result of the allegations, the multi-millionaire family is seeking compensatory and punitive damages.

Ray J Accuses Kim Kardashian and Kris Jenner of Racketeering

photo of Ray J has accused the Kardashians and Jenners of racketeering on several occasions
Ray J has accused the Kardashians and Jenners of racketeering on several occasions.

In September, Ray J went on a live stream and claimed that the federal government is considering opening an investigation into Kardashian and Jenner, which he suggested would be even more shocking than the case of Sean “Diddy” Combs.

“The federal RICO I’m about to drop on Kris and Kim is about to be crazy,” Ray J stated on the live stream. “I’m talking about, I’m on the news every day. I’m gonna say a lot of s---. Anybody that is cool with Kim, they need to tell her now— the feds is coming. There’s nothing I can do about it.”

Attorney Alex Spiro Speaks Out

photo of Kim Kardashian's attorney said Ray J's 'false' allegations left the family no other choice
Kim Kardashian's attorney said Ray J's 'false' allegations left the family no other choice.

In light of the lawsuit, Kardashian’s attorney shared a statement about the matter. “Kris Jenner and Kim Kardashian have never brought a defamation claim before, nor have they been distracted by noise — but this false and serious allegation left no choice,” Spiro told a news outlet.

Ray J’s live stream in September wasn’t the first time he accused the family of racketeering, either. In May, Tubi released a documentary about Diddy’s case regarding two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution. During which, Ray J spoke about Kardashian and her family.

“If you told me that the Kardashians were being charged for racketeering, I might believe it,” he stated.

When Did Kim Kardashian Date Ray J?

photo of Kim Kardashian and Ray J's s-- tape was released in 2007
Kim Kardashian and Ray J's s-- tape was released in 2007.

Notably, Ray J dated the SKIMS founder between 2003 and 2006 after she met the rapper while working as a stylist for his sister, Brandy Norwood.

The former couple’s notorious s-- tape was leaked after their breakup in 2007 and remains an iconic moment in the era of the Kardashians.

