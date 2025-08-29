NEWS Kim Kardashian Leaves Little to the Imagination in Sheer Skintight Dress: See Photo Source: MEGA Kim Kardashian made waves after stepping out in a body-hugging, sheer lilac-gray Maison Margiela gown that accentuated her curves and cinched her waist. Brianna Sainez Contact us by Email Aug. 29 2025, Published 1:46 p.m. ET

Kim Kardashian is slaying in another jaw-dropping sheer style. The Hulu personality, 44, stepped out in a body-hugging, sheer lilac-gray Maison Margiela gown that flaunted her curves and snatched her waist in new photos posted via Instagram on Thursday, August 28.

Kim Kardashian Stunned in a Sheer Gown

Source: @kimkardashian/Instagram Kim Kardashian shared a sultry new photo while in Venice, Italy.

The couture piece featured a high neckline and dramatic floor-grazing cape sleeves for a snatched hourglass look. The Kardashians alum kept her hair sleek and simple, wearing her long black locks straight with a middle part. The Skims founder was en route to Diane von Fürtstenberg’s 16th DVF Awards in Venice, Italy, where she was presented the DVF Leadership Award, joining five other honorees for their commitment "to improving the lives of other women," according to the event’s website.

Kim Kardashian Hit the Town With North West

Source: MEGA Kim Kardashian spent quality time with her daughter, North West.

Days before heading to the event, Kardashian was photographed on a night out with her daughter North West in Rome. The mother-daughter duo coordinated in black: Kardashian opted for a slinky silk dress, while West, 12, rocked a corset, mini skirt and combat boots. Kardashian has been jetsetting all summer. Earlier this month, she made her way to Mexico with her sister Khloé Kardashian as they underwent stem cell surgery.

Kim Kardashian and Khloé Kardashian Traveled to Mexico

Source: MEGA Kim and Khloé Kardashian traveled to Mexico for treatment.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum explained the treatment helped her recover from a painful shoulder injury, and she returned to the clinic to ease her chronic back pain. “The Muse stem cell treatment was a game-changer once again… It’s transformed my life when I thought my body was breaking down,” she shared via Instagram on August 8. “Of course, everyone is different, and I’m just sharing what has worked for me lately. Definitely do your own homework and talk to medical professionals.”

Kim and Khloé's Mexico Trip Sparked Backlash

Source: MEGA Fans slammed Kim Kardashian and Khloé Kardashian's trip to Mexico.