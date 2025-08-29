Kim Kardashian Leaves Little to the Imagination in Sheer Skintight Dress: See Photo
Kim Kardashian is slaying in another jaw-dropping sheer style.
The Hulu personality, 44, stepped out in a body-hugging, sheer lilac-gray Maison Margiela gown that flaunted her curves and snatched her waist in new photos posted via Instagram on Thursday, August 28.
Kim Kardashian Stunned in a Sheer Gown
The couture piece featured a high neckline and dramatic floor-grazing cape sleeves for a snatched hourglass look. The Kardashians alum kept her hair sleek and simple, wearing her long black locks straight with a middle part.
The Skims founder was en route to Diane von Fürtstenberg’s 16th DVF Awards in Venice, Italy, where she was presented the DVF Leadership Award, joining five other honorees for their commitment "to improving the lives of other women," according to the event’s website.
Kim Kardashian Hit the Town With North West
Days before heading to the event, Kardashian was photographed on a night out with her daughter North West in Rome. The mother-daughter duo coordinated in black: Kardashian opted for a slinky silk dress, while West, 12, rocked a corset, mini skirt and combat boots.
Kardashian has been jetsetting all summer. Earlier this month, she made her way to Mexico with her sister Khloé Kardashian as they underwent stem cell surgery.
Kim Kardashian and Khloé Kardashian Traveled to Mexico
The Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum explained the treatment helped her recover from a painful shoulder injury, and she returned to the clinic to ease her chronic back pain.
“The Muse stem cell treatment was a game-changer once again… It’s transformed my life when I thought my body was breaking down,” she shared via Instagram on August 8. “Of course, everyone is different, and I’m just sharing what has worked for me lately. Definitely do your own homework and talk to medical professionals.”
Kim and Khloé's Mexico Trip Sparked Backlash
Khloé, 41, also shared her experience, but she sparked controversy when sharing details about the procedure. “I received a Muse stem cell treatment from Dr. [Adeel] Akhan (sweetest/smartest guy),” she shared with her fans via Instagram on August 27. “I work out 5 days a week, so having something to help with recovery, inflammation and overall wellness, is next level. Not to mention the bonus of anti-aging (maybe my favorite perk 🤭).”
That post ignited heavy backlash from critics, calling the influencers out for advocating a treatment that was not available in the U.S.
“I love the Kardashians, but ALL of their healthcare-related posts are so out of touch," one user wrote in the comment section. "Good to know billionaires can afford to live a long, healthy, happy life… I’ll go sit in my corner struggling with debilitating Lyme disease bc I can’t afford health insurance.”