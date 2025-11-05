Kim Kardashian's 'Tacky' Legal Series 'All's Fair' Slammed by Critics for Being 'Worst TV Drama Ever Made'

Article continues below advertisement

Kim Kardashian was able to play out her fantasy of being a lawyer in Hulu's legal drama All's Fair. However, the show is being skewered online by critics for being "the worst television drama ever made." The series, which premiered on the streamer November 4, revolves around an ensemble of female characters as divorce lawyers. Glenn Close, Naomi Watts, Niecy Nash, Sarah Paulson, and Teyana Taylor also round out the cast.

Here's What the Critics Are Saying About 'All's Fair'

Source: Hulu/YouTube 'All's Fair' premiered on November 4.

The Times gave the show nada stars, with journalist Ben Dowell writing: “Well done, Kim. You must have quite a healthy ego yourself to star in what may well be the worst television drama ever made." "Because All’s Fair (Disney+) is so bad, it’s not even enjoyably so. It thinks it’s a feminist fable about spirited lawyers getting their own back on cruel rich men but is in fact a tacky and revolting monument to the same greed, vanity and avarice it supposedly targets. All scripted, it feels, by a toddler who couldn’t write ‘bum’ on a wall.”

Source: MEGA Kim Kardashian plays lawyer Allura Grant.

Variety bashed the Ryan Murphy-produced series, calling it "a clumsy, condescending take on rah-rah girlboss feminism." The publication said that Kardashian, who plays lawyer Allura Grant, "puts on an unconvincing performance of a professional job while doing their real one, which is looking good on TV."

Source: MEGA Sarah Paulson also appears on 'All's Fair.'

The Hollywood Reporter called the show an "empty, unforgivably dull" drama. Writer Angie Han also noted that Kardashian working alongside the all-star cast "makes her weakness as an actor more apparent." The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star has only appeared in a handful of acting roles throughout her career, most recently being a part of American Horror Story: Delicate — another series created by Murphy. All's Fair also debuted with a 0 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, and viewers took to social media to further criticize the show.

Fans Are Calling the Show 'Trash'

Source: MEGA Fans bashed Kim Kardashian's acting on the show.