Kim Kardashian and Lewis Hamilton Hard Launch Relationship as Reality Star Nearly Falls Off Her Bike in Sweet Video: Watch
June 1 2026, Published 2:00 p.m. ET
Kim Kardashian and Lewis Hamilton have hard-launched their relationship to the world.
The couple, who first sparked dating rumors in February, made their social media debut on Monday, June 1, after the reality TV alum, 45, shared their first images together.
Kim Kardashian and Lewis Hamilton Made Instagram Debut
"Lately," Kardashian captioned the carousel of photos, which featured a video of her and the F1 driver, 41, on bikes.
In the short clip, Hamilton filmed while steering his bike with one hand, while the Skims founder attempted to pose before her bike began veering to the right, prompting a quick scream.
Fans Were Obsessed With Kim Kardashian's New Romance
Fans were shocked that the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum finally publicly confirmed the romance after months of speculation.
"SHE DONE POSTED HERSELF WITH LEWIS," one supporter wrote in the comments section, while another said, "You and Lewis Hamilton look great together😍👏."
"Just like Kim, [I] will never give up on love 👏," a third added. "FINALLY POSTING IT!!!!!!!!!!!!"
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Kim Kardashian and Lewis Hamilton Were First Spotted Together in Paris
The British race car driver and All's Fair actress were first spotted together in February after an overseas "romantic meetup," a source confirmed to People at the time. The outlet claimed the pair flew into the United Kingdom on a private jet and stayed at a luxury hotel in the English countryside before continuing on to Paris.
Their connection actually dates back years, when they first posed together at the GQ Man of the Year awards in 2014.
Hamilton and Kardashian have only fueled ongoing dating rumors, with the pair being spotted on outings in both Japan and Malibu.
Kim Kardashian Reportedly Allow Lewis Hamilton Around Her Children
Kardashian is reportedly "very happy" in her new romance, so much so that she allows Hamilton around her four children, whom she shares with ex-husband Kanye West.
"Kim's very selective when it comes to the people she allows around her kids. She's very protective of them and doesn't take new introductions lightly," a source told a news outlet on June 1. "The fact that Lewis has spent time with the kids reflects how much she trusts him."
The insider explained that the Hulu personality "never wanted to rush anything" in her new relationship, adding, "But she's very happy with how things are."
"He's a great guy," the source concluded.