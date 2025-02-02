Keeping Up With Her Hotness! 5 of Kim Kardashian's Most Naked Moments
Kim Kardashian Revealed It All
In a 2016 Instagram post, blonde Kim Kardashian bared it all and posed fully naked in front of a bathroom mirror, with only black bars covering her modesty.
"When you're like I have nothing to wear LOL," she captioned the steamy selfie.
She Ditched Her Top
The Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum showcased her bust frame in a topless Instagram update. She made the post steamier by posing in fishnet tights and unbuttoned jeans.
"Parisian Vibes," she captioned the snap.
Kim Kardashian Still Stunned in Her Very Pregnant Body
In 2015, Kardashian penned a lengthy caption as she shared a photo of herself naked while flaunting her growing baby bump.
"First they said I'm too skinny so I have to be faking it...Now they say I'm too big so I have to be faking it...SMH!" she wrote. "Some days I'm photographed before I eat & look smaller, some days I've just eaten & I look bigger. It's all a part of the process. I think you all know me well enough to know I would document the process if I got a surrogate."
The reality TV star added she learned to love her body "at every stage," so she felt blessed to be pregnant and not experience preeclampsia, a high blood pressure disorder that often occurs during pregnancy.
She continued, "They also say your body carries a boy different than a girl! Whatever the case may be I'm grateful to God for this miracle & no matter what rumors or comments you throw my way this time they truly don't affect me! #NoFilter #NoPhotoShop #GoodLighting 😜."
Kim Kardashian Had a Hot Getaway With Kanye West
"HAPPY SUNDAY," she wrote in the caption of a topless photo of herself in bed, with only sheets covering her voluptuous chest area.
She Set Pulses Racing
Kardashian let a bowl of ramen and her hands hide her modesty during their stay in Japan in 2018.
She simply wrote, "🍜 nudels," in the jaw-dropping update.
In 2016, she penned a powerful essay about nudity and empowerment years after she posed completely naked on the cover of W magazine in 2010. After the photoshoot, she vowed to never pose bare-skinned again — though that changed later on.
"I lived through the embarrassment and fear, and decided to say who cares, do better, move on," she wrote. "I shouldn't have to constantly be on the defense, listing off my accomplishments just to prove that I am more than something that happened 13 years ago. Let's move on, already. I have."