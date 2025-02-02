Keeping Up With Her Hotness! 5 of Kim Kardashian's Most Naked Moments

In 2015, Kardashian penned a lengthy caption as she shared a photo of herself naked while flaunting her growing baby bump.

"First they said I'm too skinny so I have to be faking it...Now they say I'm too big so I have to be faking it...SMH!" she wrote. "Some days I'm photographed before I eat & look smaller, some days I've just eaten & I look bigger. It's all a part of the process. I think you all know me well enough to know I would document the process if I got a surrogate."

The reality TV star added she learned to love her body "at every stage," so she felt blessed to be pregnant and not experience preeclampsia, a high blood pressure disorder that often occurs during pregnancy.

She continued, "They also say your body carries a boy different than a girl! Whatever the case may be I'm grateful to God for this miracle & no matter what rumors or comments you throw my way this time they truly don't affect me! #NoFilter #NoPhotoShop #GoodLighting 😜."