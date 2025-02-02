or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > Photos > Kim Kardashian
OK LogoPHOTOS

Keeping Up With Her Hotness! 5 of Kim Kardashian's Most Naked Moments

kim kardashians most naked moments
Source: MEGA

Kim Kardashian is not afraid to strip it all off when the moment calls for it!

By:

Feb. 2 2025, Published 12:01 a.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Kim Kardashian Revealed It All

Embedded Image
Source: @kimkardashian/Instagram

Kim Kardashian let her curves steal the spotlight in the Instagram update.

In a 2016 Instagram post, blonde Kim Kardashian bared it all and posed fully naked in front of a bathroom mirror, with only black bars covering her modesty.

"When you're like I have nothing to wear LOL," she captioned the steamy selfie.

Article continues below advertisement

She Ditched Her Top

Embedded Image
Source: @kimkardashian/Instagram

Kim Kardashian often wears body-hugging outfits that define her physique even more.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum showcased her bust frame in a topless Instagram update. She made the post steamier by posing in fishnet tights and unbuttoned jeans.

"Parisian Vibes," she captioned the snap.

Article continues below advertisement

Kim Kardashian Still Stunned in Her Very Pregnant Body

Embedded Image
Source: @kimkardashian/Instagram

Kim Kardashian shares four children with Kanye West.

MORE ON:
Kim Kardashian

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

In 2015, Kardashian penned a lengthy caption as she shared a photo of herself naked while flaunting her growing baby bump.

"First they said I'm too skinny so I have to be faking it...Now they say I'm too big so I have to be faking it...SMH!" she wrote. "Some days I'm photographed before I eat & look smaller, some days I've just eaten & I look bigger. It's all a part of the process. I think you all know me well enough to know I would document the process if I got a surrogate."

The reality TV star added she learned to love her body "at every stage," so she felt blessed to be pregnant and not experience preeclampsia, a high blood pressure disorder that often occurs during pregnancy.

She continued, "They also say your body carries a boy different than a girl! Whatever the case may be I'm grateful to God for this miracle & no matter what rumors or comments you throw my way this time they truly don't affect me! #NoFilter #NoPhotoShop #GoodLighting 😜."

Article continues below advertisement

Kim Kardashian Had a Hot Getaway With Kanye West

Embedded Image
Source: @kimkardashian/Instagram

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West finalized their divorce in November 2022.

"HAPPY SUNDAY," she wrote in the caption of a topless photo of herself in bed, with only sheets covering her voluptuous chest area.

Article continues below advertisement

She Set Pulses Racing

Embedded Image
Source: @kimkardashian/Instagram

Kim Kardashian and her sisters filmed 'KUWTK' in Japan at the time.

Kardashian let a bowl of ramen and her hands hide her modesty during their stay in Japan in 2018.

She simply wrote, "🍜 nudels," in the jaw-dropping update.

In 2016, she penned a powerful essay about nudity and empowerment years after she posed completely naked on the cover of W magazine in 2010. After the photoshoot, she vowed to never pose bare-skinned again — though that changed later on.

"I lived through the embarrassment and fear, and decided to say who cares, do better, move on," she wrote. "I shouldn't have to constantly be on the defense, listing off my accomplishments just to prove that I am more than something that happened 13 years ago. Let's move on, already. I have."

More From OK! Magazine

    OK! Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.