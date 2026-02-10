Kim Kardashian Says Wesley Snipes 'Saved My Life' During Night Out in NYC

Article continues below advertisement

Kim Kardashian recounted an unforgettable encounter with actor Wesley Snipes during a recent episode of her sister Khloé Kardashian's podcast, “Khloé in Wonder Land”. The reality star claimed, “Wesley Snipes saved my life” during her teenage years in New York City, where she experienced the nightlife for the first time.

Source: Khloe Kardashian/YouTube Kim Kardashian recalled being saved by Wesley Snipes as a teenager.

Kim shared that this fateful night occurred when she was around 17 years old. She described her excitement when attending the popular club Life, a hotspot in the late '90s. “I went to New York once before with my dad, but never like on the party scene or anything,” she said, recalling her initial trepidation about being in the city on her own.

Source: @khloekardashian/YouTube Kim Kardashian appeared on her sister Khloé's podcast on Wednesday, January 26.

The night took an unexpected turn when Kim and her friends decided to go to a house party, and the group eventually split up. “At the end of the night, it’s like 5 a.m., we’re at this house party, no one to be found,” Kim explained. In distress, she realized she lost her $20 cab fare and was left with only an address written on her hand.

Source: Khloe Kardashian/YouTube Wesley Snipes gave her a ride home and stopped for breakfast first.

In a twist of fate, Kim encountered Wesley as she tried to leave. “I don’t know if Wesley Snipes lived in the building or what, but he was there,” she remembered. With no other options, she approached him and asked, “Do you think you can give me a ride home?”

Source: MEGA The star advised Kim Kardashian about the dangers of nightlife.

Wesley graciously accepted, but with a caveat: they would stop for breakfast first. Kim admitted she felt terrified but reassured that he wasn’t “giving off any creepy vibes.” At breakfast, Wesley took on a mentor role, advising her against the dangers of nightlife. “You’re too young to be at these things,” he told her.

Source: MEGA The reality star was 17 and lost at a house party in New York City.