Kim Kardashian Roasted by Fans for Wig Falling Off in SKIMS Photoshoot: It's 'Halfway on Your Head'
Kim Kardashian's wig was not snatched.
Fans were quick to point out that the reality star's curly blonde pixie in a new photo was clearly a wig, as it exposed her brunette locks underneath.
Kardashian, 44, posed alongside her mom, Kris Jenner, to model the new SKIMS x Roberto Cavalli collaboration. However, the clothing seemed to be outshone by the SKIMS founder's hair mishap.
"So yall jus plopped the wigs on huh?" one person asked on a behind-the-scenes post from the photoshoot on Thursday, June 26.
"Why is your wig like halfway on your head?" another quipped.
A third admitted they were "surprised Kim approved these [images] with her wig looking like that."
Kim Kardashian's SKIMS x Roberto Cavalli Photoshoot With Kris Jenner
Kardashian bared her cleavage in a series of sultry snapshots for the designer partnership. In one photo, she donned a cheeky, zebra-print swimsuit while Jenner, 69, coordinated in a chiffon coverup and silk headscarf.
The mother-daughter duo later matched in blue florals in front of afternoon tea positioned on a table. The fashion mogul sported a tiny tube top with biker shorts and an exposed thong underneath, while the momager rocked a flowing robe.
The mom-of-four nearly spilled out of a scoop-neck, tiger-print one-piece swimsuit and an '80s-inspired red headband. Jenner could be seen in the background wearing a billowy dress made out of the same "Tiger Face" fabric.
"Unveiling such a luxurious collection with Roberto Cavalli is incredibly exciting. I’ve always admired the brand’s exotic prints and bold energy, and bringing that vision to life through SKIMS Swim allowed us to create something truly unexpected and elevated," Kardashian said in a press release for the collection, which releases today. "We paired Cavalli’s most iconic prints with our signature swim silhouettes to deliver a s--- collection that empowers every body to own swim season, no matter where they vacation."
Did Kris Jenner Get a Facelift?
While Kardashian was slammed for her hair, fans praised Jenner for her glowing complexion.
"Kris looks younger than [Kylie Jenner's daughter,] Stormi [Webster]," one person wrote of the TV star, who allegedly got a facelift recently.
"You girls are all melding into each other. Hard to tell who's who," another expressed, while a third called Kris the "main character."
Although her recent plastic surgery work has not been confirmed, experts assume she underwent several cosmetic procedures.
"There is no way we can know exactly what was done, but based on the before and after pictures I have seen, it looks like she had some form of a face and mid-face lift, neck lift, skin resurfacing and upper facial procedures," Dr. John Diaz, a board-certified plastic surgeon based in Beverly Hills, exclusively told OK!.