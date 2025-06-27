Kim Kardashian Roasted by Fans for Wig Falling Off in SKIMS Photoshoot: It's 'Halfway on Your Head'

Kardashian, 44, posed alongside her mom, Kris Jenner, to model the new SKIMS x Roberto Cavalli collaboration. However, the clothing seemed to be outshone by the SKIMS founder's hair mishap.

"So yall jus plopped the wigs on huh?" one person asked on a behind-the-scenes post from the photoshoot on Thursday, June 26.

"Why is your wig like halfway on your head?" another quipped.

A third admitted they were "surprised Kim approved these [images] with her wig looking like that."