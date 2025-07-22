Kim Rhodes Says Starring on 'Suite Life of Zack & Cody' Was 'One of the Biggest Gifts of My Life' as She Weighs in on a Reboot
Kim Rhodes, who played quirky Carey Martin on The Suite Life of Zack & Cody, has nothing but fond memories of appearing in the Disney Channel series, which featured Zack and Cody Martin (played by Dylan and Cole Sprouse, respectively) living at the Tipton Hotel.
"It's truly one of the biggest gifts of my life," the actress, 56, who is teaming up with M&M’S to bring fans a wave of nostalgia and introduce the M&M’S PB&J Packed Lunch Special – a classic throwback collectible lunch box filled with snacks reminiscent of simpler times and a hand-written note from Rhodes herself, exclusively tells OK!. "I love seeing that connection. I want to be a comforting and loving figure to everyone. I can't think of anything else I'd rather be doing. I'm proud of how my babies turned out! You are doing amazing! I got to meet you through the TV, and now I get to meet them in real life at conventions. When somebody recognizes me, I'm like, 'Do you want to go ride on a luggage cart?' It's the best."
"I have to tell you: my favorite thing is people know I give good mom hugs," she continues. "I like to be able to connect with people who just need a hug. I am good at that! There's not many things I'm good at in this world, but I'm so good at that! I'm like, 'Sweetheart, you're doing so well and I am so proud of. you. Let me hug you if that's what you want!' It's getting the opportunity to give mom hugs and reminding people that they deserve treats and some fun in their lives! Once we become adults, we start thinking everything has to be earned, and it can get so heavy. I love reminding people about treats and fun! It's important for all of us to find a light and for all of us to give ourselves compassion."
The Suite Life cast — which also consisted of Ashley Tisdale, Brenda Song and Phil Lewis — is all thriving to this day, which makes Rhodes so happy. "Watching them stretch to achieve the things they wanted and to stretch beyond what they thought their limitations were is so affirming to me," she gushes. "I get to watch from a place of love and appreciation."
Though she has such a great love for her costars, she isn't interested in rebooting the show, which aired from 2005 to 2008. "It was great. I also think they all have created incredible careers, and I would never ask someone to go backwards to recreate something that already exists perfectly in our hearts," she notes. "Don't get me wrong — if they called me and said, 'This is the thing we're doing, would you like a job?' I'd say, 'I can sign right away!' But in the grand scheme of things, do I sit and wait for that call? Absolutely not."
"They don't need a new one. The show exists and is available," she quips.
In the meantime, the Oregon native, who shares Tabitha Jane with her husband, Travis Hodges, has stepped back from Hollywood quite a bit, as she spends time with her animals. "I have a lot of goats that need watering!" she says. "I have a llama and an alpaca. I've got some voiceover stuff I'm working on, but I've also really settled into motherhood."
However, it doesn't mean Supernatural star is done with showbiz for good. "I think everyone should fulfill a passion. Don't do something that is right for other people if it's not right for you," she advises. "It was a challenging conscious uncoupling because there's no pink slip when you're an actor. It just gradually became a little harder to get seen, a little harder to get a phone call. I looked at it and said, 'Is this something I want?' When my friends call and say, 'I've got a project' or, 'Here's a script,' I am down. I am still capable, and I think I still have what talent I once possessed somewhere in there. But in terms of the actual industry of things, it was hard to let go, but once it was gone, I realized I was carrying around something a little too heavy for me."
Rhodes is also still attending conventions, including one in Tampa Bay, Fla., in August. "I'm bringing nostalgia into my life still!" she says.
Since Rhodes was such a presence in the '00s, it made sense for her to team up with M&M’S to bring fans a wave of nostalgia and introduce the M&M’S PB&J Packed Lunch Special – a classic throwback collectible lunch box filled with snacks reminiscent of simpler times.
Each lunch will be complete with a PB&J sandwich, fruit cup, carrots, pretzels, sparkling water and two packs of M&M’S PB&J (one for your dessert, one to trade like it’s 2005). M&M’S Peanut Butter & Jelly taps into a cross-generational staple, turning a delicious snack into a bite-sized treat to be enjoyed and shared.
"I love the fact that it's about fun and connection, which are two things that really resonate with my heart," she shares. "When we think about nostalgia and simpler times, we think about connecting and treats and fun! I love that M&M's is encouraging adults to give themselves fun connections and treats."
"I want to remind people they deserve connection and time around the lunch table! That is something that resonates with me. I really love what they're doing, and I love the idea of nostalgia and bringing mom energy to remind you that you're doing a great job, sweetie!" she quips.
M&M’S will deliver 500 FREE packed lunches to hungry lunch lovers in the following cities: New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, Austin, Texas, and Nashville, Tenn.
M&M’S fans can order their lunch at MMS.com/PBJ-Packed-Lunch starting at 12 p.m. ET on July 29.