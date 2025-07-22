Kim Rhodes Says Starring on 'Suite Life of Zack & Cody' Was 'One of the Biggest Gifts of My Life' as She Weighs in on a Reboot

Kim Rhodes, who played quirky Carey Martin on The Suite Life of Zack & Cody, has nothing but fond memories of appearing in the Disney Channel series, which featured Zack and Cody Martin (played by Dylan and Cole Sprouse, respectively) living at the Tipton Hotel.

"It's truly one of the biggest gifts of my life," the actress, 56, who is teaming up with M&M’S to bring fans a wave of nostalgia and introduce the M&M’S PB&J Packed Lunch Special – a classic throwback collectible lunch box filled with snacks reminiscent of simpler times and a hand-written note from Rhodes herself, exclusively tells OK!. "I love seeing that connection. I want to be a comforting and loving figure to everyone. I can't think of anything else I'd rather be doing. I'm proud of how my babies turned out! You are doing amazing! I got to meet you through the TV, and now I get to meet them in real life at conventions. When somebody recognizes me, I'm like, 'Do you want to go ride on a luggage cart?' It's the best."