Kim Richards Did Not Accuse Harry Hamlin of 'F------ Dogs' During Explosive 'RHOBH' Fight: 'She Was Trying to Get Under' Lisa Rinna's Skin
One of the most famous fights on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills was between Kim Richards and Lisa Rinna — and now, an insider dished on what exactly was said during the altercation.
The episode — which aired in March 2015 — featured Richards stating they should “talk about the husband,” implying she had intel on Rinna’s husband, Harry Hamlin. This led the Melrose Place alum to lose it, smashing a wine glass in Richards’ direction.
While fans of the franchise have always wondered what it was that Richards said, a production insider recently confirmed to OK!, “Kim had nothing to say.” “She was just trying to get under Lisa’s skin,” they added.
This has become news again, as comedian Kathy Griffin alleged on the February 11 episode of the “Trash Tuesday” podcast she knew what had gone down.
“There was an episode of Beverly Hills where Lisa took a glass and was so pissed at Kim Richards she freaking broke it and was going to twist it in her neck, which is my kind of b-----,” she shared. “There was a rumor about Harry. I’ve never heard a single rumor about Harry in my life, and he’s been around forever.”
The My Life on the D-List star said she asked Rinna and Hamlin what made her so enraged.
“And she’s like, ‘First of all, I blacked out in that moment — I was about to kill someone,’” Griffin recalled about Rinna.
As for Hamlin, she shared, “There’s this pause and, he’s such a quiet spoken intellectual guy, and he goes, ‘They said I f------- a dog. I lost it laughing.”
“Harry Hamlin is not a dog f-------, stop it,” Griffin added. “Stop it.”
The source OK! spoke to explicitly shared this is “completely untrue.”
Amid Griffin’s reveal, a representative for Hamlin and Rinna told Us Weekly, “Thank you to Kathy for clearing this up. It’s been really RUFF on the family.”