or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > Exclusives > Kim Richards
OK LogoEXCLUSIVE

Kim Richards Did Not Accuse Harry Hamlin of 'F------ Dogs' During Explosive 'RHOBH' Fight: 'She Was Trying to Get Under' Lisa Rinna's Skin

Composite photo of Kim Richards, Lisa Rinna and Harry Hamlin
Source: MEGA

An insider claimed Kim Richards did not say anything about Harry Hamlin and a dog.

By:

Feb. 19 2025, Published 4:38 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Article continues below advertisement

One of the most famous fights on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills was between Kim Richards and Lisa Rinna — and now, an insider dished on what exactly was said during the altercation.

Article continues below advertisement
Photo of Lisa Rinna
Source: MEGA

Lisa Rinna and Kim Richards got into an explosive fight on 'RHOBH.'

Article continues below advertisement

The episode — which aired in March 2015 — featured Richards stating they should “talk about the husband,” implying she had intel on Rinna’s husband, Harry Hamlin. This led the Melrose Place alum to lose it, smashing a wine glass in Richards’ direction.

While fans of the franchise have always wondered what it was that Richards said, a production insider recently confirmed to OK!, “Kim had nothing to say.” “She was just trying to get under Lisa’s skin,” they added.

Article continues below advertisement
Photo of Kathy Griffin
Source: MEGA

Kathy Griffin claimed Kim Richards said Harry Hamlin did things with a dog.

Article continues below advertisement

This has become news again, as comedian Kathy Griffin alleged on the February 11 episode of the “Trash Tuesday” podcast she knew what had gone down.

“There was an episode of Beverly Hills where Lisa took a glass and was so pissed at Kim Richards she freaking broke it and was going to twist it in her neck, which is my kind of b-----,” she shared. “There was a rumor about Harry. I’ve never heard a single rumor about Harry in my life, and he’s been around forever.”

The My Life on the D-List star said she asked Rinna and Hamlin what made her so enraged.

MORE ON:
Kim Richards

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement
Photo of Harry Hamlin
Source: MEGA

A represenative for Harry Hamlin thanked Kathy Griffin for clearing up the rumor.

Article continues below advertisement

“And she’s like, ‘First of all, I blacked out in that moment — I was about to kill someone,’” Griffin recalled about Rinna.

As for Hamlin, she shared, “There’s this pause and, he’s such a quiet spoken intellectual guy, and he goes, ‘They said I f------- a dog. I lost it laughing.”

“Harry Hamlin is not a dog f-------, stop it,” Griffin added. “Stop it.”

Article continues below advertisement
Photo of Kim Richards
Source: MEGA

An insider claimed it is 'completely untrue' Kim Richards said anything about Harry Hamlin and a dog.

The source OK! spoke to explicitly shared this is “completely untrue.”

Amid Griffin’s reveal, a representative for Hamlin and Rinna told Us Weekly, “Thank you to Kathy for clearing this up. It’s been really RUFF on the family.”

More From OK! Magazine

    OK! Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.