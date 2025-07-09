or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > Health > Brielle Biermann
OK LogoHEALTH

Kim Zolciak's Daughter Brielle Biermann Admits She Regrets Getting Filler at 18: 'It Became Like Getting a Diet Coke'

Photo of Brielle Biermann
Source: @briellebiermann/Instagram

Kim Zolciak's daughter Brielle Biermann detailed her plastic surgery mistakes and what she wants to fix now.

By:

July 9 2025, Published 11:37 a.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Article continues below advertisement

Filler became as normal to Brielle Biermann as drinking a "Diet Coke."

Kim Zolciak's daughter, 28, has major regrets over her decision to go under the needle right after high school.

"I graduated high school and the second I graduated, my mom took me to L.A. and I got my lips done by the doctor that everybody was getting their lips done at the time," she recounted in a Monday, July 7, clip from Botched Presents: Plastic Surgery Rewind.

Article continues below advertisement

kim zolciak daughter brielle biermann regrets getting filler at
Source: E! Entertainment/YouTube

Brielle Biermann's mom, Kim Zolciak, inspired her to get plastic surgery.

Zolciak, 47, normalized getting plastic surgery to the point where it became a no-brainer for Biermann to get her own work done.

"I was always going with her to her doctor’s appointments," Biermann said of the Real Housewives of Atlanta alum, who has received frequent Botox and lip filler. "I feel like she was mostly getting every laser you can think of to remain youthful so then like every month I was like, 'I got to go get my lips done.'"

Article continues below advertisement

Source: E! Entertainment/YouTube

Brielle Berman is unsatisfied with her under-eye filler.

Biermann likened receiving filler in her face to something as common as "getting a Diet Coke." The more she gained a following on social media, the more doctors began to reach out to her, offering surgeries and injections.

"Social media’s my job, I know what I have to do — post it on social media and get a following," she expressed. "Anything I saw that I felt like I could go fix, I would go and I would fix it."

MORE ON:
Brielle Biermann

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Brielle Biermann's Plastic Surgery Regrets

kim zolciak daughter brielle biermann regrets getting filler at
Source: @briellebiermann/Instagram

Brielle Biermann will appear on 'Botched Presents: Plastic Surgery Rewind.'

Among the areas Biermann was eager to get "fix[ed]" was her under-eyes, which she claimed became "an insecurity that [she] didn’t even know [she] really had."

The 28-year-old later went through with getting filler under her eyes, despite her mother's warnings.

"Sometimes you've got to let them go and learn on their own, even though I was like, 'Please don't,'" Zolciak recalled, noting both she and her daughter now regret the decision.

Brielle Biermann Wants to Fix Her Face

kim zolciak daughter brielle biermann regrets getting filler at
Source: MEGA

Brielle Biermann has been on reality TV since she was a young girl.

Now, the young socialite is unsatisfied with her cosmetic procedure and claimed one side is puffier than the other. She visited Dr. Terry Dubrow in hopes of reversing some of the damage.

"Doctors who do filler on young people really should think twice because at the end of the day, filler can actually make a young person look significantly older," Dr. Dubrow explained on the reality show, which premieres Wednesday, July 9.

More From OK! Magazine

    OK! Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.