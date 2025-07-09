Kim Zolciak's Daughter Brielle Biermann Admits She Regrets Getting Filler at 18: 'It Became Like Getting a Diet Coke'

Filler became as normal to Brielle Biermann as drinking a "Diet Coke."

Kim Zolciak's daughter, 28, has major regrets over her decision to go under the needle right after high school.

"I graduated high school and the second I graduated, my mom took me to L.A. and I got my lips done by the doctor that everybody was getting their lips done at the time," she recounted in a Monday, July 7, clip from Botched Presents: Plastic Surgery Rewind.