King Charles 'in Full Damage Control Mode' Over Earl Spencer's Diana Claims

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King Charles is reportedly in "full damage-control mode" after the recent claims about Princess Diana. This comes after Buckingham Palace surprisingly and publicly challenged Earl Spencer's explosive claim that the monarch said Diana would soon be "forgotten" after her death. Ahead of the publication of Earl's memoir, Swan Song: Diana, My Sister, Charles has reportedly become embroiled in a deeply personal dispute with his ex-wife's brother.

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Earl Spencer Made Allegations Against King Charles in His Memoir

Source: MEGA Sources claimed King Charles is in 'full damage-control mode' after Earl Spencer's recent claims about Princess Diana.

In his memoir, Earl alleged the then-Prince Charles had made the remark that Diana would soon be forgotten. This allegedly happened during an angry telephone conversation over whether Prince William, then 15, and Prince Harry, then 12, should walk behind their mother's coffin at her September 1997 funeral. Apparently, Earl claimed that Charles called after learning that he opposed William and Harry joining Diana's funeral procession.

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Source: MEGA Earl Spencer alleged the then-Prince Charles had made the remark that Diana would soon be forgotten.

He wrote: "Prince Charles continued his stream of anger without me interrupting. Then he stopped. I assumed the pause signalled an effort to bring himself under control." "But then he unleashed down the phone what I have always taken to be his pent-up contempt for Diana, and his horror that the world was so bowled over by her death. 'Rest assured,' he hissed, 'we'll forget her soon enough!'" Earl continued. Earl said he replied, "I can't believe you just said that," before ending the call.

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Buckingham Palace is Questioning Earl's Recollection

Source: MEGA Earl Specer claimed that King Charles called after learning that he opposed Prince William and Prince Harry joining Princess Diana's funeral procession.

As a royal source recently claimed to Radar Online, "The Palace is acutely aware of how damaging an allegation of this nature can be because Diana remains such an important figure to millions of people." "There was a feeling that allowing such a serious claim to circulate completely unanswered would risk it becoming accepted as fact. The response reflects just how seriously this is being taken, and Charles is now in full damage control mode," the source continued.

Source: MEGA Buckingham Palace made the highly unusual decision to respond directly to Princess Diana's brother's claims.