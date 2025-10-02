or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > Breaking News > The Royal Family
OK LogoBREAKING NEWS

King Charles Makes Rare Statement After 'Appalling' Deadly Yom Kippur Attack at Manchester Synagogue: 'Deeply Saddened and Shocked'

Photo of King Charles.
Source: NBC News; MEGA

King Charles issued a statement after a deadly attack occurred outside of a Manchester synagogue.

Profile Image

Oct. 2 2025, Published 9:42 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

King Charles has responded to a horrific attack outside of a Manchester synagogue.

His Majesty released a rare statement after a deadly stabbing broke out at Heaton Park Hebrew Congregation Synagogue in the English city on Yom Kippur — the holiest day on the Jewish calendar.

"My wife and I have been deeply saddened and shocked to learn of the horrific attack in Manchester, especially on such a significant day for the Jewish community," King Charles said in his message to the public.

Article continues below advertisement

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
Image of King Charles said his and Queen Camilla's 'thoughts and prayers' are with those affected by the attack.
Source: MEGA

King Charles said his and Queen Camilla's 'thoughts and prayers' are with those affected by the attack.

The monarch noted his and wife Queen Camilla's "thoughts and prayers are with all those affected by this appalling incident."

At least two people were killed and three others left seriously injured on Thursday, October 2, after a man rammed his car into a crowd of people gathered outside of a synagogue in Crumpsall, located in a part of north Manchester known for its large Jewish community.

The suspect got out of his vehicle and started stabbing bystanders before he was gunned down by police.

Article continues below advertisement

Image of an attack occurred outside of a Manchester synagogue on Yom Kippur.
Source: NBC News

An attack occurred outside of a Manchester synagogue on Yom Kippur.

Greater Manchester Police confirmed two people were dead in a statement shared to X, additionally revealing the suspect was " believed to be deceased."

"Police were called to the Heaton Park Hebrew Congregation Synagogue, on Middleton Road, Crumpsall, at 9.31am [4:31 a.m. ET] by a member of the public, stating he had witnessed a car being driven towards members of the public, & 1 man had been stabbed," a message shared to the law enforcement department's social media account read.

MORE ON:
The Royal Family

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Image of at least two people were killed as a result of the incident.
Source: NBC News

At least two people were killed as a result of the incident.

Authorities declared PLATO — U.K. police code for marauding terrorist attacks — and defined the situation as a "major incident" by 9:37 a.m. local time.

"Shots were fired by Greater Manchester Police firearms officers at 9.38am. One man has been shot, believed to be the offender," a follow-up post confirmed.

"A third person, a man believed to be the offender, was shot by GMP Firearms Officers and is also believed to be deceased. It cannot currently be confirmed due to safety issues surround suspicious items on his person. The bomb disposal unit has been called and is now at the scene," another update revealed.

Image of the suspect is believed to have been gunned down by police.
Source: NBC News

The suspect is believed to have been gunned down by police.

Greater Manchester Police said "three other members of the public remain in a serious condition."

A large group of worshippers had already been inside of the temple at the time of the attack and were held until it was save for them to be evacuated.

A Greater Manchester Police spokesperson released a statement after the incident via X, writing: "We know today’s horrifying attack, on the Jewish community’s holiest day, will have caused significant shock and fear throughout all of our communities."

"We are grateful to the member of the public whose quick response to what they witnessed allowed our swift action, and as a result the offender was prevented from entering the synagogue," the message continued. "We remain in direct contact with all synagogues across Greater Manchester to provide reassurance and this will continue for as long as needed."

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.