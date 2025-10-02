King Charles Makes Rare Statement After 'Appalling' Deadly Yom Kippur Attack at Manchester Synagogue: 'Deeply Saddened and Shocked'

Article continues below advertisement

King Charles has responded to a horrific attack outside of a Manchester synagogue. His Majesty released a rare statement after a deadly stabbing broke out at Heaton Park Hebrew Congregation Synagogue in the English city on Yom Kippur — the holiest day on the Jewish calendar. "My wife and I have been deeply saddened and shocked to learn of the horrific attack in Manchester, especially on such a significant day for the Jewish community," King Charles said in his message to the public.

King Charles said his and Queen Camilla's 'thoughts and prayers' are with those affected by the attack.

The monarch noted his and wife Queen Camilla's "thoughts and prayers are with all those affected by this appalling incident." At least two people were killed and three others left seriously injured on Thursday, October 2, after a man rammed his car into a crowd of people gathered outside of a synagogue in Crumpsall, located in a part of north Manchester known for its large Jewish community. The suspect got out of his vehicle and started stabbing bystanders before he was gunned down by police.

An attack occurred outside of a Manchester synagogue on Yom Kippur.

Greater Manchester Police confirmed two people were dead in a statement shared to X, additionally revealing the suspect was " believed to be deceased." "Police were called to the Heaton Park Hebrew Congregation Synagogue, on Middleton Road, Crumpsall, at 9.31am [4:31 a.m. ET] by a member of the public, stating he had witnessed a car being driven towards members of the public, & 1 man had been stabbed," a message shared to the law enforcement department's social media account read.

At least two people were killed as a result of the incident.

Authorities declared PLATO — U.K. police code for marauding terrorist attacks — and defined the situation as a "major incident" by 9:37 a.m. local time. "Shots were fired by Greater Manchester Police firearms officers at 9.38am. One man has been shot, believed to be the offender," a follow-up post confirmed. "A third person, a man believed to be the offender, was shot by GMP Firearms Officers and is also believed to be deceased. It cannot currently be confirmed due to safety issues surround suspicious items on his person. The bomb disposal unit has been called and is now at the scene," another update revealed.

The suspect is believed to have been gunned down by police.