'Kings Court' Star Alyson Cambridge Reveals the Man She Wishes She Spent More Time With After Being Matched With Tyson Beckford
Sept. 16 2025, Updated 4:37 p.m. ET
Kings Court debuted its first season on Bravo in July, where three high-profile, eligible bachelors were joined by 21 women who competed for their love.
The show’s main attraction included renowned model Tyson Beckford, former NBA star Carlos Boozer and WWE legend Thaddeus Bullard. As each episode aired, the men were presented with different groups of women. Some were eliminated along the way, while others left an impression that kept them around until the very end.
In an exclusive interview with OK!, Kings Court contestant Alyson Cambridge, 45, opens up about the man she wishes she could have spent more time with — despite having been loyal to Beckford.
Alyson Cambridge Serenades Tyson Beckford on 'Kings Court'
Alyson Cambridge Matched With Tyson Beckford on 'Kings Court'
Cambridge, a professional opera singer, was welcomed to Kings Court during Episode 4. At the time of her arrival, she was paired with Beckford by a matchmaker. Being introduced nearly halfway through the show, Cambridge stuck with who the matchmaker felt was right for her instead of playing the field.
However, the opera singer couldn’t help but have her eyes on another suitor after having an intimate moment with him.
'I Recalled Thinking I Would Have Liked to Get to Know Him More'
“Since I was selected as the ‘perfect match’ for Tyson by the matchmaker, I think that was the connection I was most expected and encouraged to explore,” Cambridge shares. “I had great conversations with both Carlos and Thaddeus. I had a really nice conversation with Carlos one morning about music — opera, favorite singers, etc., and I recall thinking I would have liked to get to know him more and that he had a lovely and very calming energy. But I was always rooting for him and Janaye [Robinson]!”
Alyson Cambridge Dishes on Competing Against Other Women
When asked by OK! if she felt intimidated by competing against other women on a reality TV dating show, Cambridge explains she “never looked at it that way or felt like it was a competition.” Instead, she focused on where her heart led her, as she genuinely wanted to find the right one.
'If a Connection Is Meant for Me, I Always Know It'
“I truly looked at it as a potential opportunity to meet someone who possibly understood and respected my unique line of work and lifestyle, which was quite similar to some of theirs,” Cambridge says. “If someone was a fit for me, they were a fit. If not, not. I only focused on my journey — either finding a love connection for myself or not. I am exactly the same way in real life! Love isn’t a competition. If a connection is meant for me, I always know it when I find it!”