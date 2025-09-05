'Kings Court' Star Demi Grace Reveals the Most 'Liberating' Part of Competing for Tyson Beckford's Heart

Article continues below advertisement

Kings Court star Demi Grace was joined by 20 other women on the Bravo reality dating show, where she competed for the heart of world-renowned model Tyson Beckford. In an exclusive interview with OK!, the 35-year-old singer and producer dishes on one of the most profound parts of vying for the attention of Beckford.

'It Was Liberating'

Source: @iamdemigrace/Instagram Demi Grace says it was 'liberating' to authentically compete for love without holding back.

When asked how the experience tested her vulnerability, Grace tells OK!, “This experience taught me how to address conflict directly. I mainly expressed myself through music growing up, and this was the first experience where I was really encouraged to address issues with strangers directly. It was liberating.”

'I Actually Showed Up More Authentically'

Source: @iamdemigrace/Instagram Demi Grace shares how she was truly looking for a 'genuine connection' on 'Kings Court.'

During a Kings Court confessional, Grace candidly shared how she would often “shrink” herself to fit the mold of a suitor. However, being on the show helped her to transform the way she approached dating going forward. “I actually showed up more authentically to see if there really was a genuine connection,” she says of her time on the hit Bravo series. “The difference this time around is that I didn’t keep sharing my heart to prove myself when I noticed the vulnerability wasn’t equal.”

Demi Grace Talks About the 'House Gossip' on 'Kings Court'

Source: @iamdemigrace/Instagram Demi Grace says it was easy to focus on 'house gossip' while being confined to the 'Kings Court' house.

In discussing behind-the-scenes drama, Grace spills that dating on a television series with limited time was a bit different for her. The singer notes how she and the women were “sequestered to the same interactions for days on end with complete strangers,” which opened the door wide open to “more opportunities to hyperfocus on microexpressions and house gossip.” Grace admits how getting to know the kings was “hard to do” when confined to one setting. However, the one thing she thinks could have changed the trajectory of her experience would be if she “ignored absolutely everything anyone in the house had to say and focused more on actions.”

Demi Grace Dishes on What the 'Audience Didn't See'

Source: @iamdemigrace/Instagram;BRAVO Demi Grace says she would have liked to have been courted by the other kings.