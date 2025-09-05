or
'Kings Court' Star Demi Grace Reveals the Most 'Liberating' Part of Competing for Tyson Beckford's Heart

photo of Demi Grace and Tyson Beckford
Demi Grace spills all the tea about her time on Bravo's 'Kings Court.'

Sept. 5 2025, Published 6:59 p.m. ET

Kings Court star Demi Grace was joined by 20 other women on the Bravo reality dating show, where she competed for the heart of world-renowned model Tyson Beckford.

In an exclusive interview with OK!, the 35-year-old singer and producer dishes on one of the most profound parts of vying for the attention of Beckford.

'It Was Liberating'

photo of Demi Grace says it was 'liberating' to authentically compete for love without holding back
Demi Grace says it was 'liberating' to authentically compete for love without holding back.

When asked how the experience tested her vulnerability, Grace tells OK!, “This experience taught me how to address conflict directly. I mainly expressed myself through music growing up, and this was the first experience where I was really encouraged to address issues with strangers directly. It was liberating.”

'I Actually Showed Up More Authentically'

photo of Demi Grace shares how she was truly looking for a 'genuine connection on 'Kings Court'
Demi Grace shares how she was truly looking for a 'genuine connection' on 'Kings Court.'

During a Kings Court confessional, Grace candidly shared how she would often “shrink” herself to fit the mold of a suitor. However, being on the show helped her to transform the way she approached dating going forward.

“I actually showed up more authentically to see if there really was a genuine connection,” she says of her time on the hit Bravo series. “The difference this time around is that I didn’t keep sharing my heart to prove myself when I noticed the vulnerability wasn’t equal.”

Tyson Beckford

Demi Grace Talks About the 'House Gossip' on 'Kings Court'

photo of Demi Grace says it was easy to focus on 'house gossip' while being confined to the 'Kings Court' house
Demi Grace says it was easy to focus on 'house gossip' while being confined to the 'Kings Court' house.

In discussing behind-the-scenes drama, Grace spills that dating on a television series with limited time was a bit different for her.

The singer notes how she and the women were “sequestered to the same interactions for days on end with complete strangers,” which opened the door wide open to “more opportunities to hyperfocus on microexpressions and house gossip.”

Grace admits how getting to know the kings was “hard to do” when confined to one setting. However, the one thing she thinks could have changed the trajectory of her experience would be if she “ignored absolutely everything anyone in the house had to say and focused more on actions.”

Demi Grace Dishes on What the 'Audience Didn't See'

photo of Demi Grace says she would have liked to have been courted by other kings
Demi Grace says she would have liked to have been courted by the other kings.

She also confesses how she would have liked to have been courted more directly by the other kings, NBA star Carlos Boozer and WWE legend Thaddeus Bullard.

“Absolutely,” Grace says, referring to wanting to get to know the other men. “Mainly because of what the audience didn’t get to see. There were times where different kings would express interest, but it just wasn’t enough for me to go all in.”

With only two episodes left until the three winning queens are revealed, fans can tune into Bravo and Peacock to watch how the Kings Court saga unfolds. The final episode will air on Sunday, September 14.

