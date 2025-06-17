Kira Pregiato Makes 'More Than a Brain Surgeon' After Bedroom TikTok Goes Viral

A TikTok filmed from her bedroom changed everything for Kira Pregiato, a former physician assistant student who now earns more in a month than most doctors make in a year.

“I was just posting TikToks in my bedroom,” the 20-year-old said. “Now I make more than a brain surgeon.”

The life-altering moment came unexpectedly after Pregiato posted a short video gushing over her love for cologne.