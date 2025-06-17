Kira Pregiato Makes 'More Than a Brain Surgeon' After Bedroom TikTok Goes Viral
A TikTok filmed from her bedroom changed everything for Kira Pregiato, a former physician assistant student who now earns more in a month than most doctors make in a year.
“I was just posting TikToks in my bedroom,” the 20-year-old said. “Now I make more than a brain surgeon.”
The life-altering moment came unexpectedly after Pregiato posted a short video gushing over her love for cologne.
Within hours, it exploded, amassing 20 million views and nearly 10,000 comments.
“I was at a birthday party when my phone just wouldn’t stop buzzing,” she told OK!. “I kept refreshing and there were hundreds of new likes and comments every time.”
The viral moment turned Pregiato into a local celebrity in her quiet hometown.
Strangers began recognizing her in public, and after earning $750,000 in a single month, she decided to drop out of school and pursue content creation full time.
“Ever since I was a little kid, I dreamed of making videos that would blow up,” she said. “When it finally happened, it felt surreal.”
While her parents were initially skeptical about her decision to leave college, Pregiato said they were ultimately supportive.
“They were nervous, of course,” she said. “But once I explained my goals and boundaries, they understood.”
Now bringing in between $400,000 and $500,000 each month, Kira has treated herself to a BMW M4 Competition but insists most of her income is being saved for future investments, including real estate.
“I’m definitely thinking long-term,” she said. “I want to buy a few properties, spoil my family, and make smart decisions with my money.”
Despite the financial success, the influencer says the lifestyle has its challenges.
“Some friends have admitted they’re jealous,” she said. “And I’ve grown distant from others since dropping out. It’s hard to stay connected.”
“It’s kind of weird, they never spoke to me back then,” she said with a laugh. “But at the end of the day, they’re fans like anyone else.”
Looking ahead, Pregiato says she’s eager to travel and expand her brand.
“I remind myself how lucky I am,” she said. “Not everyone gets this chance. And it all started with one video.”