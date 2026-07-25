Kirsten Storms Addresses Custody Battle With Ex-Husband Brandon Barash

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Kirsten Storms, known for her role on General Hospital, recently provided an update on the custody situation with her ex-husband, Brandon Barash. The actress described their ongoing legal dispute as “difficult,” addressing the matter through a June 7 Instagram post.

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Source: @kirstenstorms/Instagram Kirsten Storms described her ongoing custody dispute with former husband Brandon Barash as emotionally difficult.

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In her statement, Storms responded to circulating rumors regarding a break-in at her Tennessee apartment. “I’m sure some of you guys have read the stories online regarding a situation involving something my ex-husband is currently trying to claim,” she remarked.

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Source: @kirstenstorms/Instagram; @brandonjbarash/Instagram Kirsten Storms denied claims that she reported a break-in only after Brandon Barash filed custody paperwork.

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Storms clarified that claims about her reporting the break-in after Barash filed court documents are inaccurate. “The break-in happened and was reported to the building and Franklin PD before he filed anything in court,” she asserted. The break-in reportedly occurred in November 2025, while Barash filed for custody of their daughter, Harper Rose, in December 2025.

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Source: @kirstenstorms/Instagram Kirsten Storms said she has records and evidence supporting her timeline.

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She claimed to have “records/evidence” to support her statements, further asserting, “It puts my safety in a dangerous position for anyone to try and shift focus away from the fact that there was a person regularly entering my residence while I was out of town for medical appointments.” Storms emphasized the extent of the damage to her apartment lock, stating, “I took that photo in August of last year — months before Brandon filed anything in court.”

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Storms shared that she delayed posting about the break-in until she had moved out. “It’s been something that is difficult to accept happened pretty much as soon as I moved out here,” she explained. Both Storms and Barash, who married in 2013 and divorced in 2016, relocated to Tennessee to co-parent their daughter. Barash secured a restraining order against Storms in late April, citing concerns about her mental health.

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Source: @kirstenstorms/Instagram; @brandonjbarash/Instagram Kirsten Storms explained that moving to Tennessee as a single mother while dealing with a newly discovered brain aneurysm made the situation especially stressful.

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“Moving to Tennessee, as a single mom who lives alone 50 [percent] of the time, with a newly discovered brain aneurysm … well, I don’t think I need to explain how upsetting this entire situation has been for me,” she added, highlighting the emotional toll of the custody battle. In her Instagram post, Storms also addressed her ongoing concerns about privacy. “Realizing that not only was my apartment/space/privacy being violated, but this person also gained access to my WiFi and cellphone,” she noted. Storms previously claimed that her phone had been hacked, with the Franklin Police Department confirming an active investigation.