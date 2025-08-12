or
Article continues below advertisement
Kirsten Too Sweet Details Her Overnight Fame After Crunch Fitness Video Goes Viral: 'Priceless'

Kirsten Too Sweet, fresh off her #CrunchBooty win, channels her competitive side in a Miami jersey.
Source: @kirstentoosweet/Instagram

Kirsten Too Sweet dished on getting famous after her Crunch Fitness video went viral.

Aug. 12 2025, Published 3:53 p.m. ET

Article continues below advertisement

One picture, one hashtag, and one very famous booty turned Kirsten Too Sweet from a regular gymgoer into one of social media’s most talked-about fitness stars.

The influencer, known online as @kirstentoosweet, shot to fame after winning Crunch Fitness’ nationwide #CrunchBooty contest in 2023.

The challenge, offering $1,000 to the post that best embodied the brand’s bold confidence, became her launchpad.

Kirsten’s winning entry, a shot of her stretching on a foam roller, racked up thousands of likes before Crunch’s corporate team blasted it across their franchise accounts. Overnight, her DMs filled with offers.

Article continues below advertisement
Kirsten Too Sweet went viral after a Crunch Fitness video.
Source: @kirstentoosweet/Instagram

Kirsten Too Sweet went viral recently.

Article continues below advertisement

“When Crunch posted it everywhere, my phone went crazy,” she exclusively told OK!.

“I went from a couple thousand followers to being the girl with the ‘most famous booty on Instagram.’ I wasn’t just in the gym anymore, I was the gym.”

The fitness chain crowned her the winner with a nationwide post and encouraged members to enter this year’s #CrunchBooty2025 contest, open through August 31.

Kirsten said the win was more than just a payday.

“That $1,000 was nice, but the clout? That was priceless,” she said. “I had brands sliding into my DMs I’d only dreamed about working with. People were suddenly asking me for ‘booty programs,' and yeah, I gave them exactly what they wanted.”

Article continues below advertisement
Article continues below advertisement
Kirsten’s viral gym photo turned a $1,000 prize into a booming fitness career.
Source: @kirstentoosweet/Instagram

Kirsten’s viral gym photo turned a $1,000 prize into a booming fitness career.

Article continues below advertisement
Article continues below advertisement

Now boasting millions of followers, Kirsten has pivoted her content toward strength training, healthy weight gain, and unapologetic body confidence.

“I’m not here to make myself smaller to fit someone else’s beauty standard,” she told OK!. “I’m here to take up space, to have the biggest booty in the room, and to own it. If that makes people stare, good. Let them.”

Her approach blends fitness tips with unfiltered opinions about online beauty culture.

“Women have been told forever to shrink, to weigh less, to be less,” Kirsten said. “Build the muscle. Eat the food. Take the picture. Post the d--- hashtag.”

Article continues below advertisement
Kirsten says the win was more than just a payday.
Source: @kirstentoosweet/Instagram

Kirsten says the win was more than just a payday.

The contest, Crunch says, is designed to spotlight real members and their fitness journeys.

“Keep those posts coming,” the brand wrote in its call for entries. “You never know when your moment will blow up.”

For Kirsten, that moment turned into a career.

“That one photo was the booty heard around the world,” she said with a laugh. “And I’m just getting started.”

