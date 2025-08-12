EXCLUSIVE Kirsten Too Sweet Details Her Overnight Fame After Crunch Fitness Video Goes Viral: 'Priceless' Source: @kirstentoosweet/Instagram Kirsten Too Sweet dished on getting famous after her Crunch Fitness video went viral. Stacey Sanderson Aug. 12 2025, Published 3:53 p.m. ET

One picture, one hashtag, and one very famous booty turned Kirsten Too Sweet from a regular gymgoer into one of social media’s most talked-about fitness stars. The influencer, known online as @kirstentoosweet, shot to fame after winning Crunch Fitness’ nationwide #CrunchBooty contest in 2023. The challenge, offering $1,000 to the post that best embodied the brand’s bold confidence, became her launchpad. Kirsten’s winning entry, a shot of her stretching on a foam roller, racked up thousands of likes before Crunch’s corporate team blasted it across their franchise accounts. Overnight, her DMs filled with offers.

Source: @kirstentoosweet/Instagram Kirsten Too Sweet went viral recently.

“When Crunch posted it everywhere, my phone went crazy,” she exclusively told OK!. “I went from a couple thousand followers to being the girl with the ‘most famous booty on Instagram.’ I wasn’t just in the gym anymore, I was the gym.” The fitness chain crowned her the winner with a nationwide post and encouraged members to enter this year’s #CrunchBooty2025 contest, open through August 31. Kirsten said the win was more than just a payday. “That $1,000 was nice, but the clout? That was priceless,” she said. “I had brands sliding into my DMs I’d only dreamed about working with. People were suddenly asking me for ‘booty programs,' and yeah, I gave them exactly what they wanted.”

Source: @kirstentoosweet/Instagram Kirsten’s viral gym photo turned a $1,000 prize into a booming fitness career.

Now boasting millions of followers, Kirsten has pivoted her content toward strength training, healthy weight gain, and unapologetic body confidence. “I’m not here to make myself smaller to fit someone else’s beauty standard,” she told OK!. “I’m here to take up space, to have the biggest booty in the room, and to own it. If that makes people stare, good. Let them.” Her approach blends fitness tips with unfiltered opinions about online beauty culture. “Women have been told forever to shrink, to weigh less, to be less,” Kirsten said. “Build the muscle. Eat the food. Take the picture. Post the d--- hashtag.”

Source: @kirstentoosweet/Instagram Kirsten says the win was more than just a payday.