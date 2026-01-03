EXCLUSIVE Tragic Kirsty MacColl's 'Fairytale of New York' Royalties Secrets Revealed 25 Years After Her Horrific Powerboat Death Source: MEGA 'Fairytale of New York' Singer Kirsty MacColl left money to her family after her tragic death. Aaron Tinney Jan. 3 2026, Published 9:00 a.m. ET Add OK! on Google

Kirsty MacColl's legacy continues to resonate each Christmas, and the tragic circumstances of her death and the management of her estate remain subjects of fascination more than two decades later. OK! can reveal the "Fairytale of New York" singer, who was just 41 when she died, left a fortune and a catalog of royalties behind. MacColl, born in Croydon, England, made her name as a gifted singer-songwriter, best known for her collaboration with the late Shane MacGowan on "Fairytale," released 13 years before her death.

Source: MEGA Singer Kirsty MacColl was killed on December 19, 2000.

She was tragically killed on December 19, 2000, while on holiday in Cozumel, Mexico, with her two sons Louis and Jamie and her partner, musician James Knight. The family was diving at Chankanaab Reef when MacColl heroically pushed Jamie out of the path of a speeding powerboat entering a restricted area. The boat struck MacColl, killing her instantly. It belonged to wealthy businessman Guillermo Gonzalez Nova, though a crew member, Jose Cen Yam, ultimately took responsibility.

Source: MEGA Kirsty MacColl died in a fatal speeding powerboat incident while vacationing with her family.

MacColl's former husband, producer Steve Lillywhite, suggested that the official account may have been manipulated. "They said that it was a young kid driving, but no one believes that," he recently said adding: "I think they just didn't want to have an enormous lawsuit because he was one of the richest guys in Mexico."

Source: MEGA Kirsty MacColl's ex husband Steve Lillywhite claimed the speedboat owner didn't want a huge lawsuit.

OK! can reveal three years before her death, on March 27, 1997, MacColl wrote a will distributing her fortune of $2.3 million between those closest to her. Initially, she planned to leave $27,000 to Lazaro Laza Antunez in Cuba and $68,000 to her brother, Hamish MacColl. She also allocated $1,350 to friends Anne, Kieran, Juliett Guiot and Frances Tiplady should her children survive her – with amounts rising to $13,500 if no children survived. Her will also included provisions for her trustees to manage remaining assets, covering her debts, funeral expenses and legacies to her children – Jamie Patrick MacColl, Louis Stephen MacColl, and any further offspring – as well as her mother Jean and brother Hamish.

Source: MEGA Kirsty MacColl distributed her fortune between close family and friends.