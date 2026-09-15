Adult Star Kit Barrus Claims College Friend Tried to 'Hex' Her Into Falling in Love With Him

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Adult content creator Kit Barrus claimed a college friend took his romantic feelings for her to the next level after she repeatedly turned down his advances. She said she found a bracelet with her name on it hidden inside her home and believed he had left it there as part of a love spell.

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Kit Barrus Thought They Were Just Friends

Source: KIT BARRUS Kit Barrus said her college friendship began after the two met through a math course and worked together on a group project.

Barrus said the two met while taking a math course and eventually became close while working together on a group assignment. "My boyfriend and I broke up, and he was super nice. He started inviting me around a lot, usually in group settings, and we'd have these really deep talks late at night," Barrus exclusively told OK!. But Barrus eventually understood that her friend was hoping their relationship would become romantic. "I told him multiple times, 'Look, I really just don't think this is going to work out. I don't think we're a good pair, and I don't think we'd mesh well,'" she said. Barrus also said their circumstances were very different at the time. "I was making hundreds of thousands of dollars, and I remember thinking, I don't need you to be rich, but our lives are just in completely different places," she explained.

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Kit Barrus Found Something Odd In Her House

Source: KIT BARRUS The online star later said she found a bracelet with her name on it hidden inside her home.

Barrus said her friend attended a poker night at her home but seemed noticeably different from usual. "He came into my house and he was really quiet and weird the whole time," the online star said. "He sat in this corner of my kitchen and then eventually he left and went home. I didn't really think anything of it," she added. It was only after he left that Barrus said she noticed something unusual. While tidying up two days later, she spotted part of a plastic bag concealed behind decorations. Inside, she found a piece of jewelry with her name on it. "I pulled it out, and there was this necklace or bracelet inside," she recalled. "It had 'Kit' on it. I remember looking at it and thinking, 'What the f--- is this?'"

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Kit Barrus Found the 'Hex' Online

Source: KIT BARRUS Kit Barrus claimed the strange jewelry left her wondering whether her college friend had tried to cast a love spell.

The discovery immediately raised questions for Barrus, particularly because she knew how seriously her friend took spirituality. "He was very, very spiritual, so I Googled it," Barrus shared. "Apparently there's this thing where you make someone a piece of jewellery and while you're making it, you think about them and put your intentions into it," she detailed. "And then you leave it where they live so the energy is supposed to flow into them or whatever," the adult content creator continued. Barrus sent him a picture of the jewelry and asked him to explain why it was inside her home. "I messaged him like, 'Bro, what the f--- is this?'" she said. "He was like, 'It's just your bracelet. I thought you'd like it.'" "And I was like, 'Don't give me that. I know you. You've put this thing in my house,'" the performer recalled. Barrus revealed: "He admitted he made it for me, but he wouldn't admit it was a hex. I was like, 'It's a f------ hex. You left it in a bag. I Googled it. This is literally a spell I can find on the internet.'"

The Friendship Was Over

Source: KIT BARRUS Kit Barrus revealed the discovery ultimately brought her friendship with the college classmate to an end.