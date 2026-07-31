'Knots Landing' Star Donna Mills Is Joining OnlyFans at 85, Says She'll 'Stay True to Who I Am'
July 31 2026, Updated 9:10 a.m. ET
Donna Mills is proving age is just a number.
The Knots Landing icon, 85, revealed on Thursday, July 30, that she's launching an OnlyFans account — but not for the reason many might expect.
“I’ve always appreciated the incredible support and encouragement I’ve received from my fans over the years. Social media has been a wonderful way to stay connected, but I’m excited to join OnlyFans because it offers the opportunity for a more personal and direct connection,” Mills shared the news in an interview with Variety.
The actress explained that subscribers can expect a behind-the-scenes look at her everyday life, as she'll be sharing “moments from my daily life, behind-the-scenes glimpses and engaging with fans in a more meaningful way.”
“It’s simply another platform to spend quality time with the people who’ve supported me throughout my career while staying true to who I am,” she added.
‘This is Not About Changing Who She is’
Creators INC CEO Andy Bachman emphasized that Mills isn't rebranding her image by joining the platform.
“This is not about changing who she is. It is about giving her longtime fans more access to the personality, style and behind-the-scenes moments they already love,” he explained.
He continued, “Donna has always been fearless and ahead of her time. She told me, ‘YOLO — let’s do it,’ and that perfectly captures her attitude. She is approaching OnlyFans on her own terms and creating a space that feels authentic, personal and completely true to her.”
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Mills Shares Her Secret to Aging Gracefully
The icon has also been open about how she maintains her health and youthful appearance at 85.
Speaking on Kara Mayer Robinson's “Really Famous” podcast, Mills said staying active has always been a priority.
"I think the people out there have to realize it takes work. You can't just decide, ‘Oh, I'm going to look good,’ you know?" the Knots Landing star said. "I didn't wake up looking like this."
Mills revealed that she exercises almost every day and regularly plays tennis.
"I started out as a dancer, so I know how essential that is, and I know what it means for your body," she said. "And I know that I don't have, at my age, any of the things that happen to the body, you know? I mean I’ve not had any knees replaced or hips replaced or anything, you know, because I never stopped working out."
'Just Keep Doing It'
The actress encouraged people to stay consistent with exercise instead of taking long breaks.
"And so, for years they don't work out," she said. "You can't get that back. You really can't. You can start to work out again … but you've lost something in that time."
Mills' advice is simple: "Just keep doing it always and then your body will respond the way it should."
She admitted she notices the difference whenever she takes time off from working out.
"It's hard," she admitted. "And I go, ‘I'm never going to do this again,’ because I do a lot of stretching and that just tightens up real fast. So, starting again, it's painful and all that, but once you do it, you know, three or four days and then, you know, it all kind of moves in again and works again."
She concluded, "But I just advise just keep doing it. Just keep working out. Always."