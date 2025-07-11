Kourtney Kardashian Dragged by Fans and Daughter Penelope Over Unenthusiastic Ad for Her Brand Lemme: 'She Doesn't Even Pretend to Care'

"Hi everyone, ummm... Lemme... what is it? I can't talk. Amazon Prime Day started yesterday," she said with a laugh.

Daughter Penelope Disick, 13, told her mom to "restart" the video, to which Kardashian, 46, replied, "No, I'm not going to restart. I'm just going to do it."

"All right," the teenager said, playfully throwing shade.

"And so, everything Lemme is on sale. So just wanted to say happy shopping! Ummm, I don't know what day it is, but it ends on August 11," the Poosh founder added.