Kourtney Kardashian Dragged by Fans and Daughter Penelope Over Unenthusiastic Ad for Her Brand Lemme: 'She Doesn't Even Pretend to Care'
Kourtney Kardashian's unenthusiastic promo for her Lemme brand's sale rubbed some fans the wrong way.
The reality star took to her Instagram Story earlier this week to reveal her supplement and vitamin line was available at a cheaper price for Amazon Prime Day, but the mom-of-four gave the wrong information and appeared to not care much in her videos promoting the products.
Kourtney Kardashians Called Out for Her Lazy Advertisement
"Hi everyone, ummm... Lemme... what is it? I can't talk. Amazon Prime Day started yesterday," she said with a laugh.
Daughter Penelope Disick, 13, told her mom to "restart" the video, to which Kardashian, 46, replied, "No, I'm not going to restart. I'm just going to do it."
"All right," the teenager said, playfully throwing shade.
"And so, everything Lemme is on sale. So just wanted to say happy shopping! Ummm, I don't know what day it is, but it ends on August 11," the Poosh founder added.
How Fans Reacted to Her Videos
Shortly after, Kardashian made another video to correct herself, sharing, "Okay, wait, whoops, it ends July 11 not August 11. That would be the longest Prime Day ever."
Social media users were dismayed by the videos, with one person commenting, "So why would people buy her product when she doesn't even care or pretend to care."
"She knows she’ll get paid either way, she don’t give af😂," said a second individual.
"These people literally have one f------ job," one person expressed. "She can’t even make an advertisement for her own d--- brand. If you’re seriously investing money into this s---, you’re a clown."
"So when she [says] I don’t want to work, she really doesn’t want to work at all hahahahahaha," another person noted.
Working Isn't Kourtney Kardashian's 'Top Priority'
The last comment was a reference to the star's viral Keeping Up With the Kardashians quote, when she told sisters Kim and Khloé Kardashian that filming their family's show wasn't at the top of her to-do list.
"When I say I’m going on a trip — everything to you guys … the show is more important, work is more important. Maybe traveling isn’t a priority to you, but it is to me," Kourtney explained. "You would never take the time to just go do something, because maybe you don’t want to leave work. … We all have different priorities and working, it’s not my top priority. It’s never going to be."