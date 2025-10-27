Kourtney Kardashian Subtly Defends Censoring Son Rocky's Face on Social Media

Article continues below advertisement

Kourtney Kardashian wasn't amused by a comment on her recent Instagram post that called out her decision to not show her young son's face. Kardashian and husband Travis Barker have been censoring their 2-year-old son Rocky's mug on social media and some have taken issue with the move. The reality star shared a snap of the toddler with a pumpkin emoji covering his face along with a carousel of other snaps on Instagram on Friday, October 17.

Source: @kourtneykardash/Instagram Kourtney Kardashian typically doesn't show son Rocky's face.

One user commented, "Still acting like we care what the kid looks like." Another follower came to Kardashian's defense, responding, "This is a sign you care [by the way]." The Poosh founder showed her appreciation by liking the comment. Over 500 other users also liked the retort.

Source: mega Kourtney Kardashian has been receiving criticism for the decision to keep her son's face hidden.

Kardashian's post received a ton of other comments about her choice to keep Rocky's face hidden on the social media platform. One follower wrote, "Rocky’s face is on the internet already just let that cute face shine." Another simply said, "We’ve seen his face already lol." Echoing the same sentiment, another user wrote, "Ridiculous covering the baby face when their already pictures around 😂." "Why would they take pics of babies if you don’t want the whole to see it??? Just don’t post them …😂," one person said.

Source: mega Kourtney Kardashian held onto her toddler while vacationing in Portofino, Italy on July 9.

Many others had her back on the matter, though. One commenter came to her defense, writing, "Girl you do you and keep your children safe 🫶🏻 It doesn’t concern others, what your child looks like!" Another said, "Just because paparazzi doesn’t respect the parents wishes and shows his face doesn’t mean they need to be bullied into posting him. It’s what they want." Another user commented, "It’s never too late to decide to parent differently if she wants to protect this child in a different way she can do just that! Times have changed then vs when the others were kids. She doing this is what she feels safest doing in the NOW."

Source: mega Kardashian welcomed son Rocky Thirteen with Barker in November 2023.