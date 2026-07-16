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Kris Jenner's Mother Mary Jo 'MJ' Shannon Dead at 91: Kardashian Matriarch Says Her 'Heart is Broken in a Million Pieces'

Photo of Kris Jenner and MJ.
Source: @krisjenner/instagram

Kris Jenner said her heart was ‘broken in a million pieces’ after announcing that her mother, Mary Jo ‘MJ’ Shannon, died at 91.

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July 16 2026, Updated 4:04 p.m. ET

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Kris Jenner is mourning the loss of her mother, Mary "MJ" Shannon, who died at 91 years old.

"Today, we said goodbye to my beautiful Mommy MJ. 😞💔 There are no words that could ever capture what she has meant to me or the heartbreak of having to say goodbye," Jenner, 70, announced in a lengthy post shared via Instagram on Thursday, July 16. "My mom was the heart of our family. She taught me everything that truly matters… to love your family fiercely, to be kind, to show up for the people you love, and to never take a single moment together for granted."

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Source: @krisjenner/Instagram

Kris Jenner announced her mother's passing in a lengthy tribute shared via Instagram.

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Kris Jenner Announced Her Mother's Death at 91

Photo of Kris Jenner announced the death of her mother, Mary Jo 'MJ' Shannon on July 16.
Source: @krisjenner/instagram

Kris Jenner announced the death of her mother, Mary Jo 'MJ' Shannon, on July 16.

Jenner reflected on the lessons her mother passed down, writing, "She showed us how to love unconditionally and how to find joy in the little moments. She showed me how to face life’s challenges with resilience and faith."

"Mom, thank you for every sacrifice you made, every piece of wisdom you shared, and every moment you loved us so completely. I will miss our daily talks, your smile, your laughter," she continued. "Our hearts are broken, but we find comfort knowing that love like yours never truly leaves us."

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Mary 'MJ' Shannon's Memory Lives on

Photo of Mary 'MJ' Shannon celebrated her 91st birthday in July 2025.
Source: @khloekardashian/Instagram

Mary 'MJ' Shannon celebrated her 91st birthday in July 2025.

Jenner ended her sweet tribute by highlighting that her mother's memory lives on through her children and grandchildren, adding, "I will forever see pieces of you in all of us."

"Every memory, every moment, every blessing, it was all because of you, and I will forever thank G-- every single day for making you my mommy," she sadly concluded the post. "My heart is broken into a million pieces… thank you for giving me the greatest childhood and oh what a beautiful blessed life… I love you forever Mommy. Thank you for giving us everything."

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Inside Mary 'MJ' Shannon's Previous Marriages

Photo of Mary 'MJ' Shannon would've turned 92 years old on July 26.
Source: MEGA

Mary 'MJ' Shannon would've turned 92 years old on July 26.

The loss comes just days before Shannon's 92nd birthday, which she would've marked on July 26.

Shannon married Jenner's father, Robert Houghton, in 1954, later divorcing when the reality TV star was seven years old. MJ later married Harry Shannon in 1962, and they were married for 40 years before he died in a 2003 car crash.

Mary 'MJ' Shannon Was Often Spotted on Kardashian Reality Shows

Photo of Mary 'MJ' Shannon appeared on both 'Keeping Up With the Kardashians' and 'The Kardashians.'
Source: MEGA

Mary 'MJ' Shannon appeared on both 'Keeping Up With the Kardashians' and 'The Kardashians.'

MJ made regular appearances on the famous family's reality show, Keeping Up With the Kardashians, which ran for 20 seasons from 2007 to 2021.

In 2022, Kim Kardashian famously said she had s-- in a fireplace in honor of her grandmother with then-boyfriend Pete Davidson.

"Pete and I were staying at the Beverly Hills Hotel last weekend, and we were sitting in front of the fireplace, just talking for hours," the Skims founder, 45, shared at the time. "And I was like, 'My grandma told me that you really live life when you have s-- in front of the fireplace.'"

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