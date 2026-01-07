Kristen Stewart Stuns in Racy Sheer Skirt That Puts Her Tiny Panties on Full Display: Photos

Article continues below advertisement

Kristen Stewart is starting 2026 on a daring note. The Twilight alum, 35, turned heads by wearing a completely sheer skirt that exposed tiny black panties in photos taken on Monday, January 6.

Article continues below advertisement

Kristen Stewart Turned Heads in a Sheer Skirt

Source: MEGA Kristen Stewart left little to the imagination by wearing an all-sheer skirt.

Stewart was effortlessly glam, wearing a plain white T-shirt and a black bomber jacket over the racy look. Her brunette hair was styled in a loose up-do, and she completed the fashionable look with oversized black sunglasses and chunky black ankle boots. In the photos, Stewart was later joined by a security guard as they arrived at NBC Studios in New York City.

Article continues below advertisement

Kristen Stewart Talks 'Twilight' Return

Source: MEGA Kristen Stewart accessorized with chunky ankle boots and oversized black sunglasses.

Stewart made headlines on Monday, January 5, after revealing she was open to directing a remake of the 2008 cult classic Twilight. “Imagine if we had like a huge budget and a bunch of love and support,” Stewart – who starred as Bella Swan in the five-movie franchise opposite Robert Pattinson – told Entertainment Tonight. “I would love to readapt.”

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Kristen Stewart Is Open to Returning to 'Twilight' Franchise

Source: MEGA Kristen Stewart teased she was open to returning to the 'Twilight' franchise.

Stewart explained she would not change a thing about the successful series, adding, "I’ll do the remake. I’m doing it. I’m committed." “I love what all of the directors did with the movies,” she continued. “But they were so themselves and weird and kind of squirrelly and just so present in that time when they didn’t really know what they were yet before they blew up.”

'Twilight' Author Stephanie Meyer Teased New 'Twilight' Books

Source: MEGA Stephanie Meyer teased that new 'Twilight' books may be in the works.