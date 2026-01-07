Kristen Stewart Stuns in Racy Sheer Skirt That Puts Her Tiny Panties on Full Display: Photos
Jan. 7 2026, Published 6:00 a.m. ET
Kristen Stewart is starting 2026 on a daring note.
The Twilight alum, 35, turned heads by wearing a completely sheer skirt that exposed tiny black panties in photos taken on Monday, January 6.
Kristen Stewart Turned Heads in a Sheer Skirt
Stewart was effortlessly glam, wearing a plain white T-shirt and a black bomber jacket over the racy look.
Her brunette hair was styled in a loose up-do, and she completed the fashionable look with oversized black sunglasses and chunky black ankle boots.
In the photos, Stewart was later joined by a security guard as they arrived at NBC Studios in New York City.
Kristen Stewart Talks 'Twilight' Return
Stewart made headlines on Monday, January 5, after revealing she was open to directing a remake of the 2008 cult classic Twilight.
“Imagine if we had like a huge budget and a bunch of love and support,” Stewart – who starred as Bella Swan in the five-movie franchise opposite Robert Pattinson – told Entertainment Tonight. “I would love to readapt.”
Kristen Stewart Is Open to Returning to 'Twilight' Franchise
Stewart explained she would not change a thing about the successful series, adding, "I’ll do the remake. I’m doing it. I’m committed."
“I love what all of the directors did with the movies,” she continued. “But they were so themselves and weird and kind of squirrelly and just so present in that time when they didn’t really know what they were yet before they blew up.”
'Twilight' Author Stephanie Meyer Teased New 'Twilight' Books
Stephanie Meyer, author of the Twilight books, recently hinted that the Vampire series wasn't over, more than two decades after the release of her first book in 2005.
“I have other stories outlined,” Meyer, 51, told Good Morning America in September 2025. “That I don't know if we'll ever get to.”
The author promised that even if she didn't write the latest Twilight installments herself, fans would eventually find out how Bella and Edward's (Pattinson) stories would end.
“I'll have somebody disseminate [my outlines] after my death,” she added, "if I never get around to it.”
Although little is known about the plot of future books, Meyers expressed confidence about the fate of the two main characters.
“For me, Bella and Edward are frozen where Breaking Dawn ended,” the Twilight author continued. “For me, the stories go on.”