Kyle Richards Appears Heated in Alleged Leaked 'RHOBH' Season 16 Footage as Drama Unfolds: Watch
Oct. 12 2026, Published 6:38 p.m. ET
Kyle Richards isn't holding back in the upcoming season of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.
According to a viral clip, the Bravo star seemed animated while with several women, believed to be her costars.
"I swear kyle saw me," the caption reads.
Richards' Restaurant Exchange Gets Fans Talking
Of course, people are already invested in the drama.
"The perception is sending me," one person wrote, while another said, "Oh, can't wait for the new season!"
A third person added, "This is like watching the Mona Lisa being painted."
Richards' Season 15 Journey Changed Her
After navigating major changes in her personal life throughout Season 15, Richards emerged with a new perspective on the friendships she wanted to maintain and the relationships she was ready to leave behind.
"Going through times like this, it really makes you think about your friendships: the ones that you value and the ones that you have to walk away from," she told Bravo.
Richards also made it clear she was no longer willing to tolerate mistreatment.
"I am not going to be stepped on by anyone in my life, and I want my daughters to see that if I'm not being treated right, I am walking away. And that's what I'm doing right now. I'm walking away," she fumed.
- Kyle Richards Contemplates Future on 'Real Housewives of Beverly Hills': '15 Years Is a Long Time'
- Leah Remini Joins 'The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' as Bravo Shakes Up Cast
- 'RHOBH' Casting Shakeup: Lisa Rinna's Price Tag May Be Too High for Bravo as Another Former Housewife Could Make Explosive Return
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Season 16 Brings New Faces to Beverly Hills
This season will see some new faces. Best known for Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles, Tracy Tutor is joining the cast of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills for Season 16.
The reality star confirmed the news on Instagram, declaring that "the secret’s officially out."
"I’m joining the cast of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills and I could not be more excited for this next chapter," Tutor wrote.
Calling Beverly Hills "home," she reflected on her deep ties to the area.
"I’ve raised my girls here, built my career here, and now apparently I’ve decided to let you all even further into my life. Excited? Very. Nervous? A little. Likely to get into some trouble? Absolutely. So what's left to say but, Let’s f------- go."
Additionally, The King of Queens actress Leah Remini is also set to appear in Season 16, having confirmed her casting in an Instagram post in August.
Amanda Frances' Time on 'RHOBH' Is Complete
However, not everyone is returning for another season of drama. Amanda Frances, who joined The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills in Season 15, announced her departure on Instagram in August, revealing that she's ready to focus on new chapters in her life.
Declaring that her time on the Bravo series is "complete," Frances reflected on the experience.
"Saying yes to this show was one of the boldest, wildest, most clarifying things I’ve ever done," she wrote.
"And I am genuinely grateful — Grateful for the experience. The women. The viewers who saw me, rooted for me, challenged me, quoted me, misunderstood me, defended me, found my work, bought my books, or simply watched me try to explain metaphysics in a room full of diamonds and side-eyes," Frances continued.
The reality star also revealed that she's looking ahead to two major milestones: releasing her new memoir and getting married.