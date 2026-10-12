Kyle Richards Appears Heated in Alleged Leaked 'RHOBH' Season 16 Footage as Drama Unfolds: Watch

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Kyle Richards isn't holding back in the upcoming season of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. According to a viral clip, the Bravo star seemed animated while with several women, believed to be her costars. "I swear kyle saw me," the caption reads.

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Richards' Restaurant Exchange Gets Fans Talking

Source: MEGA The Bravo TV star will return for 'RHOBH' Season 16.

Of course, people are already invested in the drama. "The perception is sending me," one person wrote, while another said, "Oh, can't wait for the new season!" A third person added, "This is like watching the Mona Lisa being painted."

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Richards' Season 15 Journey Changed Her

Source: MEGA Kyle Richards said she thought about her friendships after last season.

After navigating major changes in her personal life throughout Season 15, Richards emerged with a new perspective on the friendships she wanted to maintain and the relationships she was ready to leave behind. "Going through times like this, it really makes you think about your friendships: the ones that you value and the ones that you have to walk away from," she told Bravo. Richards also made it clear she was no longer willing to tolerate mistreatment. "I am not going to be stepped on by anyone in my life, and I want my daughters to see that if I'm not being treated right, I am walking away. And that's what I'm doing right now. I'm walking away," she fumed.

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Season 16 Brings New Faces to Beverly Hills

Source: MEGA Tutor and Remini will be the new faces of Season 16.

This season will see some new faces. Best known for Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles, Tracy Tutor is joining the cast of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills for Season 16. The reality star confirmed the news on Instagram, declaring that "the secret’s officially out." "I’m joining the cast of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills and I could not be more excited for this next chapter," Tutor wrote. Calling Beverly Hills "home," she reflected on her deep ties to the area. "I’ve raised my girls here, built my career here, and now apparently I’ve decided to let you all even further into my life. Excited? Very. Nervous? A little. Likely to get into some trouble? Absolutely. So what's left to say but, Let’s f------- go." Additionally, The King of Queens actress Leah Remini is also set to appear in Season 16, having confirmed her casting in an Instagram post in August.

Amanda Frances' Time on 'RHOBH' Is Complete

Source: @XOAMANDAFRANCES/INSTAGRAM Frances will not return to the show.