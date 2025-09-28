or
BREAKING NEWS
Kylie Jenner Lets Her Abs Peek Out as She Shows Off Her Long Legs in Miniskirt for Night Out: Photos

Source: MEGA;@kyliejenner/Instagram

Chic and stunning!

Sept. 28 2025, Published 6:29 p.m. ET

Kylie Jenner gave her 392 million Instagram followers a tasteful glimpse of her long legs and toned abs in a new photo carousel from Saturday, September 27.

The 28-year-old wore a revealing leather outfit, featuring a black jacket that buttoned at the top, exposing her midriff, and a tiny miniskirt designed with an oversized bow.

Kylie Jenner Flaunts Her Long Legs

photo of The reality TV star wore a chic leather outfit for her night out
Source: @kyliejenner/Instagram

The reality TV star wore a chic leather outfit for her night out.

Jenner styled her dark tresses in a slicked-back bun with a single strand of bangs to frame her face. She applied subtle glam, emphasizing her lips with a dark pink liner and a lighter shade for the lip.

“dinner last night <3,” Jenner captioned her post.

'Obsessed With the Skirt'

photo of Fans showered Kylie Jenner with compliments
Source: @kyliejenner/Instagram

Fans showered Kylie Jenner with compliments.

Plenty of the reality TV star’s fans flooded her comments with complimentary remarks, saying she looked “so good” and compared her confident look to how she presented herself in 2019, when she was named as the world’s youngest self-made billionaire.

“I love it when Kylie takes these kinds of photos, it reminds me of 2019,” wrote one.

“Obsessed with the skirt,” added another.

“OG baddie,” said a third.

Kylie Jenner Recreates Viral 'Rise and Shine' Video

Kylie Jenner

Source: @kyliejenner/TikTok

The mom-of-two recreated her viral video from 2019.

The day before she shared her racy photos, the Kylie Cosmetics founder posted a TikTok video of herself recreating her viral “Rise and Shine” clip from 2019. During the original video, Jenner sang to her daughter, Stormi Webster, 7, as she lay in her crib.

The beauty mogul’s clip instantly amassed millions of views, creating an indelible mark in her career as one of her funniest moments.

'Rise and Shine!'

photo of Kylie Jenner recreated the viral clip in the same place the original video was filmed
Source: @kyliejenner/Instagram

Kylie Jenner recreated the viral clip in the same place the original video was filmed.

In her new video, Jenner placed her son, Aire Webster, 3, in his crib, telling him to “go to sleep.” As she walked around the crib, the Kardashians star quietly sang the words, “Rise and shine!”

When Aire turned over in his crib, Kylie picked him up and said, “Morning! Can you say rise and shine?” To which he happily exclaimed, “Rise and shine!”

“Had to recreate rise and shine with aire in the same spot at my office,” she captioned her TikTok video.

'This Is So Iconic'

photo of The beauty mogul's fans were elated over her new 'Rise and Shine' video
Source: @kyliejenner/Instagram

The beauty mogul's fans were elated over her new 'Rise and Shine' video.

As her clip continues to amass over 24 million views and 4.2 million likes, fans have expressed their approval of the mom-of-two recreating one of her most viral moments.

“Guys this is so iconic,” commented a fan.

“I just know they’re gonna have the best sense of humor,” said another of Kylie’s two children.

“This is SO much better than the original and the baby is living for it honestly,” added a third.

