or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > Photos > Kylie Jenner
OK LogoPHOTOS

Kylie Jenner Almost Goes Topless in Barely-There Bra Top: See the Hot Photos

Photo of Kylie Jenner
Source: @kyliejenner/Instagram

Kylie Jenner exposed her chest in a Barbie-pink, bikini-style top during a photoshoot.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Sept. 19 2025, Published 5:12 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Kylie Jenner almost exposed everything.

The reality star, 28, nearly had a nip slip in a busty hot pink bra on Thursday, September 18.

Jenner paired her triangle-shaped top with a long maxi skirt as she posed in front of a plain white backdrop at a photoshoot.

Article continues below advertisement

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
Image of Kylie Jenner bared her b------ in a pink set.
Source: @kyliejenner/Instagram

Kylie Jenner bared her b------ in a pink set.

She wore her black hair loose and flowing behind her back as she mugged for the camera in a series of sultry selfies and clips. In one video, the camera zoomed in on the beauty mogul as she placed her pink manicured hands on her hips.

"A princess 💕," Jenner captioned the Instagram carousel.

"OHHHH," her bestie Stassie Karanikolaou commented.

"👑🩷🩷," the Kardashians star's clothing brand, KHY, added.

Article continues below advertisement

Image of Kylie Jenner wore head-to-toe pink during a photoshoot.
Source: @kyliejenner/Instagram

Kylie Jenner wore head-to-toe pink during a photoshoot.

On Thursday afternoon, Jenner shared another selfie to her Instagram Story from her shoot. She donned the same pink top, this time, with mint-green nails.

"Hi from set," she wrote.

MORE ON:
Kylie Jenner

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

10 Years of Kylie Cosmetics

Image of Kylie Jenner just marked 10 years of Kylie Cosmetics.
Source: @kyliejenner/Instagram

Kylie Jenner just marked 10 years of Kylie Cosmetics.

On September 17, the Kylie Cosmetics founder celebrated the 10-year anniversary of her beauty empire with a WWD cover reveal. She went office chic in an oversized black blazer, trousers and a tie as she leaned against a desk, with dozens of Kylie Cosmetics product sketches and swatches behind her. In one snapshot from her photoshoot, she stood in the center of a room covered with images of her makeup. Her body was almost fully covered in a hot pink dress with giant shoulder pads and a high neckline. She paired the avant-garde attire with black tights and a fuchsia ribbon tied around her waist.

"Doubling down on @kyliecosmetics 👑 thank you @beautyinc @wwd 10 YEARS ✔️," Jenner captioned an Instagram post on Wednesday.

"My beauty queen!!!!!!!!" Rob Kardashian gushed.

"Let’s go 🥳! She’s a business woman! She’s a mommy 😍!" Yris Palmer commented.

Kylie Jenner's Plans for Daughter Stormi to 'Take Over' Kylie Cosmetics

Image of Kylie Jenner wants her daughter, Stormi, to follow in her footsteps.
Source: @kyliejenner/Instagram

Kylie Jenner wants her daughter, Stormi, to follow in her footsteps.

In the interview accompanying her anniversary photoshoot, Jenner revealed that she hopes her daughter, Stormi Webster, 7, will inherit the Kylie Cosmetics brand in the future.

"After 10 years, I’m just still so excited to create," she expressed before noting it's her "dream" for her child to "take over" the company. "I would love for this to be a legacy brand, and I’m working hard every day to set up that future."

The 7-year-old "loves to play with makeup" and go "shopping" in her mom's makeup closet, as she frequently appears in "get ready with me" videos on Jenner's social media.

On September 14, Webster gushed over the Kylie Cosmetics Lip Butter in Pomegranate on TikTok.

"It really does smell good!" she said after sniffing the product, while Jenner seemed tickled by the unexpected endorsement.

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.