Kylie Jenner Almost Goes Topless in Barely-There Bra Top: See the Hot Photos
Sept. 19 2025, Published 5:12 p.m. ET
Kylie Jenner almost exposed everything.
The reality star, 28, nearly had a nip slip in a busty hot pink bra on Thursday, September 18.
Jenner paired her triangle-shaped top with a long maxi skirt as she posed in front of a plain white backdrop at a photoshoot.
She wore her black hair loose and flowing behind her back as she mugged for the camera in a series of sultry selfies and clips. In one video, the camera zoomed in on the beauty mogul as she placed her pink manicured hands on her hips.
"A princess 💕," Jenner captioned the Instagram carousel.
"OHHHH," her bestie Stassie Karanikolaou commented.
"👑," the Kardashians star's clothing brand, KHY, added.
On Thursday afternoon, Jenner shared another selfie to her Instagram Story from her shoot. She donned the same pink top, this time, with mint-green nails.
"Hi from set," she wrote.
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
10 Years of Kylie Cosmetics
On September 17, the Kylie Cosmetics founder celebrated the 10-year anniversary of her beauty empire with a WWD cover reveal. She went office chic in an oversized black blazer, trousers and a tie as she leaned against a desk, with dozens of Kylie Cosmetics product sketches and swatches behind her. In one snapshot from her photoshoot, she stood in the center of a room covered with images of her makeup. Her body was almost fully covered in a hot pink dress with giant shoulder pads and a high neckline. She paired the avant-garde attire with black tights and a fuchsia ribbon tied around her waist.
"Doubling down on @kyliecosmetics 👑 thank you @beautyinc @wwd 10 YEARS ✔️," Jenner captioned an Instagram post on Wednesday.
"My beauty queen!!!!!!!!" Rob Kardashian gushed.
"Let’s go 🥳! She’s a business woman! She’s a mommy 😍!" Yris Palmer commented.
Kylie Jenner's Plans for Daughter Stormi to 'Take Over' Kylie Cosmetics
In the interview accompanying her anniversary photoshoot, Jenner revealed that she hopes her daughter, Stormi Webster, 7, will inherit the Kylie Cosmetics brand in the future.
"After 10 years, I’m just still so excited to create," she expressed before noting it's her "dream" for her child to "take over" the company. "I would love for this to be a legacy brand, and I’m working hard every day to set up that future."
The 7-year-old "loves to play with makeup" and go "shopping" in her mom's makeup closet, as she frequently appears in "get ready with me" videos on Jenner's social media.
On September 14, Webster gushed over the Kylie Cosmetics Lip Butter in Pomegranate on TikTok.
"It really does smell good!" she said after sniffing the product, while Jenner seemed tickled by the unexpected endorsement.