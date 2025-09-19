Kylie Jenner Almost Goes Topless in Barely-There Bra Top: See the Hot Photos

Article continues below advertisement

Kylie Jenner almost exposed everything. The reality star, 28, nearly had a nip slip in a busty hot pink bra on Thursday, September 18. Jenner paired her triangle-shaped top with a long maxi skirt as she posed in front of a plain white backdrop at a photoshoot.

Source: @kyliejenner/Instagram Kylie Jenner bared her b------ in a pink set.

She wore her black hair loose and flowing behind her back as she mugged for the camera in a series of sultry selfies and clips. In one video, the camera zoomed in on the beauty mogul as she placed her pink manicured hands on her hips. "A princess 💕," Jenner captioned the Instagram carousel. "OHHHH," her bestie Stassie Karanikolaou commented. "👑🩷🩷," the Kardashians star's clothing brand, KHY, added.

Source: @kyliejenner/Instagram Kylie Jenner wore head-to-toe pink during a photoshoot.

On Thursday afternoon, Jenner shared another selfie to her Instagram Story from her shoot. She donned the same pink top, this time, with mint-green nails. "Hi from set," she wrote.

Source: @kyliejenner/Instagram Kylie Jenner just marked 10 years of Kylie Cosmetics.

On September 17, the Kylie Cosmetics founder celebrated the 10-year anniversary of her beauty empire with a WWD cover reveal. She went office chic in an oversized black blazer, trousers and a tie as she leaned against a desk, with dozens of Kylie Cosmetics product sketches and swatches behind her. In one snapshot from her photoshoot, she stood in the center of a room covered with images of her makeup. Her body was almost fully covered in a hot pink dress with giant shoulder pads and a high neckline. She paired the avant-garde attire with black tights and a fuchsia ribbon tied around her waist. "Doubling down on @kyliecosmetics 👑 thank you @beautyinc @wwd 10 YEARS ✔️," Jenner captioned an Instagram post on Wednesday. "My beauty queen!!!!!!!!" Rob Kardashian gushed. "Let’s go 🥳! She’s a business woman! She’s a mommy 😍!" Yris Palmer commented.

Source: @kyliejenner/Instagram Kylie Jenner wants her daughter, Stormi, to follow in her footsteps.