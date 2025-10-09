or
Kylie Jenner's Best Friend Stassie Karanikolaou Admits She Got Reduction Surgery Months After Expressing Regret Over Brazilian Butt Lift

Photo of Stassie Karanikolaou
Source: @staskaranikolaou/Instagram

Kylie Jenner's best friend Stassie Karanikolaou undid her Brazilian butt lift after it made her feel 'insecure.'

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Oct. 9 2025, Published 11:30 a.m. ET

Kylie Jenner's best friend Stassie Karanikolaou backtracked on her Brazilian butt lift.

Just months after expressing regret over the cosmetic treatment, the influencer, 28, admitted she reversed the surgery.

Karanikolaou took to TikTok on Tuesday, October 7, to share a video of herself at a recovery center.

Image of Stassie Karanikolaou did not like her Brazilian butt lift.
Source: @staskaranikolaou/Instagram

Stassie Karanikolaou did not like her Brazilian butt lift.

"I'm at the surgery recovery center recovering from this a-- reduction," she explained while snacking on chicken fingers and fries in bed. "I'm so comfortable...I just got my pain medicine. It just kicked in, so I'm pretty comfortable, surrounded by pillows and Barefoot Dreams blankets. From what I've seen, this a-- looks nice, lifted smaller. I'm so excited to be healed and to feel more comfortable in my skin. I've been vlogging, so check out my vlogs if you want more details. Love you guys so much."

She urged fans to "be nice in the comments" because she's "just a girl" and in a lot of pain.

"Clearly my meds are working," Karanikolaou captioned her post with a laughing face emoji.

"Love u baby. happy u are making decisions to feel more comfortable in your own skin after everything u been thru. rest up boo boo," Olivia O'Brien wrote.

Source: @stassiebaby/Instagram

Stassie Karanikolaou got a Brazilian butt lift at a young age.

The following day, Karanikolaou clapped back at a TikTok claiming she was simply "following trends" in getting her butt reduced.

"I would just like to state that the reason why I'm sharing my experience currently is because I wish I had someone that showed me the not-glamorized side of plastic surgery when I was younger, and I was 18 and I made this decision, that I have actually, for years, been trying to reduce and fix," she said. "It's actually something that has made me more insecure and made me feel so inauthentic to me, as a human being."

Image of Stassie Karanikolaou recently underwent cosmetic surgery.
Source: @staskaranikolaou/Instagram

Stassie Karanikolaou recently underwent cosmetic surgery.

She encouraged her audience to do "whatever they want" to their bodies to make themselves feel comfortable.

"This was a mistake I made super young, and I shared my experience now because I'm hoping that I can help anyone. At the end of the day, that's all I care about," the social media star continued. "I hope I can help someone from making a mistake that they'll regret. You definitely shouldn't change your body to follow a trend, which I literally said verbatim on my podcast."

Source: @stassiebaby/TikTok

Stassie Karanikolaou is recovering from butt reduction surgery.

During a May episode of Bravo Bri's podcast, she expressed regret over getting a BBL.

"I don't have a-- implants, and I don't think it's anything I can hide at this point. Yes, I have a BBL. I moved fat around..." she admitted, noting she got the surgery at a "super young" age. "It's something that I regret, and I think that's why it's been so hard to talk about for so long."

