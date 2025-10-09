Kylie Jenner's Best Friend Stassie Karanikolaou Admits She Got Reduction Surgery Months After Expressing Regret Over Brazilian Butt Lift

Article continues below advertisement

Kylie Jenner's best friend Stassie Karanikolaou backtracked on her Brazilian butt lift. Just months after expressing regret over the cosmetic treatment, the influencer, 28, admitted she reversed the surgery. Karanikolaou took to TikTok on Tuesday, October 7, to share a video of herself at a recovery center.

"I'm at the surgery recovery center recovering from this a-- reduction," she explained while snacking on chicken fingers and fries in bed. "I'm so comfortable...I just got my pain medicine. It just kicked in, so I'm pretty comfortable, surrounded by pillows and Barefoot Dreams blankets. From what I've seen, this a-- looks nice, lifted smaller. I'm so excited to be healed and to feel more comfortable in my skin. I've been vlogging, so check out my vlogs if you want more details. Love you guys so much." She urged fans to "be nice in the comments" because she's "just a girl" and in a lot of pain. "Clearly my meds are working," Karanikolaou captioned her post with a laughing face emoji. "Love u baby. happy u are making decisions to feel more comfortable in your own skin after everything u been thru. rest up boo boo," Olivia O'Brien wrote.

The following day, Karanikolaou clapped back at a TikTok claiming she was simply "following trends" in getting her butt reduced. "I would just like to state that the reason why I'm sharing my experience currently is because I wish I had someone that showed me the not-glamorized side of plastic surgery when I was younger, and I was 18 and I made this decision, that I have actually, for years, been trying to reduce and fix," she said. "It's actually something that has made me more insecure and made me feel so inauthentic to me, as a human being."

She encouraged her audience to do "whatever they want" to their bodies to make themselves feel comfortable. "This was a mistake I made super young, and I shared my experience now because I'm hoping that I can help anyone. At the end of the day, that's all I care about," the social media star continued. "I hope I can help someone from making a mistake that they'll regret. You definitely shouldn't change your body to follow a trend, which I literally said verbatim on my podcast."