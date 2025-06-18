Kylie Jenner's Bestie Stassie Karanikolaou Sizzles in Sultry Bikini Snaps on Vacation: Photos
Stassie Karanikolaou is on vacation mode.
The YouTuber, 28, bared her tanned and toned bikini body during a sunny vacation on Tuesday, June 17.
Stassie Karanikolaou's Revealing Vacation Snaps
Kylie Jenner's bestie shared a series of photos in several different swimsuits. Karanikolaou bared her cleavage in a GATA pink and white floral top and tiny thong with the words "made with love" etched on the backside. She turned around and displayed several tattoos, including angel wings positioned above her butt and a butterfly on the back of her arm.
She later tanned in the pool, wearing a Cielle navy two-piece adorned with sequin discs. She rested her head on a towel and shielded her eyes from the sun with a baseball cap and sunglasses. In between sips of wine, she poured a large bottle of alcohol directly into her friend Victoria Villarroel's mouth.
Karanikolaou was joined by several girlfriends on her tropical getaway, including Sydney Lynn Carson and Sofía Roman.
The model later covered up in a shimmery gold dress from Danielle Guizio. A different evening, she sported a lacy white top and satin maxi skirt while posing on the beach at night. Karanikolaou swept her hair into a sleek bun for the elegant ensemble and accessorized with a gold body chain, bangle, necklace and circular earrings.
She captioned her photo dump, "made with love."
Carson commented a champagne "cheers" emoji, while Justine Skye wrote, "😍😍😍😍😍😍💕🏝️💋🔊🗣️🥰 OH LALAAAA."
Stassie Karanikolaou's Gym Workout
The same day, Karanikolaou gave an inside look at her gym routine on vacation. She showed off her toned abs in a white Alo sports bra and black biker shorts as she snapped a mirror selfie from the weights room. The social media star kept her brunette locks straight and long as she flaunted a stunning no-makeup look.
"💪🏼🖤✨ @alo," she captioned the social media share.
"CHILLLL," Villarroel hyped up her friend in the comments section.
"This bod is so teaaaaa," a fan added.
Stassie Karanikolaou's Makeup Routine
On Thursday, June 12, Karanikolaou published an Instagram Reel showcasing her "post beach glam" routine using Sephora products. She dabbed Glow Recipe blush onto her cheekbones, brushed on Makeup by Mario eyeshadow and lined her pout with a Charlotte Tilbury lip pencil.
The model flaunted her final, glowing complexion as the song "Get It Together" by Drake featuring Black Coffee & Jorja Smith played in the background.