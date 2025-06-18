Kylie Jenner's Bestie Stassie Karanikolaou Sizzles in Sultry Bikini Snaps on Vacation: Photos

Kylie Jenner's bestie shared a series of photos in several different swimsuits. Karanikolaou bared her cleavage in a GATA pink and white floral top and tiny thong with the words "made with love" etched on the backside. She turned around and displayed several tattoos, including angel wings positioned above her butt and a butterfly on the back of her arm.

She later tanned in the pool, wearing a Cielle navy two-piece adorned with sequin discs. She rested her head on a towel and shielded her eyes from the sun with a baseball cap and sunglasses. In between sips of wine, she poured a large bottle of alcohol directly into her friend Victoria Villarroel's mouth.

Karanikolaou was joined by several girlfriends on her tropical getaway, including Sydney Lynn Carson and Sofía Roman.