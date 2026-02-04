or
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Kylie Jenner
PHOTOS

Kylie Jenner Puts Curves on Display in Tiny Tank and Micro Shorts as She Promotes New Movie With Charli XCX: Photos

Photo of Kylie Jenner
Source: @kyliejenner/Instagram

Kylie Jenner wasn't shy about putting her curves on full display, turning heads in a tiny tank and microshorts as she promotes a new movie with Charlie XCX.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Feb. 4 2026, Published 5:27 p.m. ET

Kylie Jenner is serving a major style moment.

The youngest Kardashian-Jenner, 28, dared to wear tiny micro shots and a low-cut white tank in new photos posted via Instagram on Tuesday, February 4, while promoting her acting debut in Charli XCX's mockumentary, The Moment.

Kylie Jenner Posed in Tiny Tank and Microshorts

Photo of Kylie Jenner promoted the film 'The Moment.'
Source: @kyliejenner/Instagram

Kylie Jenner promoted her film 'The Moment.'

The Kylie Cosmetics founder sported her signature full-glam makeup, with her long brunette hair styled in loose waves cascading down her back.

One sultry shot captured the reality TV star showing her curves from a side angle as she arched her back and tousled her tresses.

Fans Were Obsessed With Kylie Jenner's Look

Photo of Kylie Jenner was praised by her fans in the comments section.
Source: @kyliejenner/Instagram

Kylie Jenner was praised by her fans in the comments section.

Fans were obsessed with the influencer's latest photo dump, sharing their messages of praise in the comments section.

"You’re so hot," one admirer wrote, while another added, "Oh that’s KING KYLIE !!!!"

"Girrl, you are the girll 🙌🔥🔥🔥," a third declared.

MORE ON:
Kylie Jenner

'The Moment' Hit Theaters Last Month

Photo of Kylie Jenner stars in the upcoming film 'The Moment' alongside Charli XCX.
Source: @kyliejenner/Instagram

Kylie Jenner stars in the upcoming film 'The Moment' alongside Charli XCX.

The Moment was based on an original idea by the "Brat" singer, 33, (real name: Charlotte Aitchison) and sees Jenner making her acting debut.

"A rising pop star navigates the complexities of fame and industry pressure while preparing for her arena tour debut," the film's synopsis teased.

The flick premiered during the 2026 Sundance Film Festival before hitting theaters last month.

"The thing about the Charli in the film is all of the scenarios that my character goes through could have happened if I made slightly different decisions in my own life and in my own career," the Australian singer said in a post-screening Q&A on February 3. "Having been an artist who's been in the industry since I was 15, I've experienced times where people – whether that be labels or whoever else – really tried to mold me and change who I am."

Kylie Jenner Was 'Phenomenal'

Photo of Kylie Jenner's boyfriend, Timothée Chalamet, was absent as she promoted the film.
Source: @kyliejenner/Instagram

Kylie Jenner's boyfriend, Timothée Chalamet, was absent as she promoted the film.

The "Speed Drive" artist praised Jenner's acting debut during the three-week shoot in an interview with Deadline last month.

"Kylie was just phenomenal,” Charli XCX told the outlet. “She totally got the assignment. She is a really great actress.”

The singer started filming the project with Rachel Sennott and wrapped up with Jenner.

"It bookended with two legends," she recalled. "The Kylie scene was so fun because it was so easy and effortless, and she really played with it and did her thing. That was one of my favorite scenes."

Jenner's boyfriend, Timothée Chalamet, was absent from the film's press events as he spends times overseas promoting his latest film, Marty Supreme.

