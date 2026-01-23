Kylie Jenner Dragged for Promoting Viral Cutting Jelly Dubbed 'Korean Ozempic': 'So Irresponsible'

Article continues below advertisement

Kylie Jenner is at the center of a social media controversy surrounding one of her recent promotions. The reality star, 28, is being roasted for promoting Foodology’s viral Cutting Jelly, which has been labeled as the “Korean Ozempic.” The product reportedly curbs appetite by temporarily slowing down digestion.

Article continues below advertisement

Kylie Jenner Promotes Controversial Cutting Jelly

Source: @kyliejenner/Instagram Kylie Jenner endorsed the Foodology Cutting Jelly.

In a January 10 TikTok video, Jenner described the Cutting Jelly as “amazing.” She squeezed the red jelly out of its tube while narrating a “get ready with me” video for her fans. “I just got ready for my last fitting before my event tomorrow. I’ve added a new favorite to my routine: pomegranate-flavored Cutting Jelly,” she said. “This is not a typical jelly. This is a Cutting Jelly for digestion, debloating. Like, what?”

Article continues below advertisement

@kyliejenner these are amazing @FOODOLOGY US ♬ original sound - Kylie Jenner Source: @kyliejenner/tiktok The mom-of-two said her 2026 goal was to 'snack less.'

The reality star explained her goal is to “snack less” with the help of the product in the new year. “I’ve been bringing these everywhere,” she admitted. “These little dots are chia seeds. So good.” The makeup mogul concluded her video showing off her figure in a red latex dress before slurping the Cutting Jelly in her car.

Article continues below advertisement

Kylie Jenner Dragged for Endorsing Diet Suppressant

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Source: @kyliejenner/Instagram Fans dragged Kylie Jenner for 'advertising laxatives.'

Fans were not pleased with Jenner promoting an item that is supposed to suppress one’s diet. “Ew! Love you Kylie but this is very much a no,” one person commented, while another called her out, “Those are NOT for digestion.” One user reposted Jenner’s video on Reddit, writing, “Times are REALLY tough. 'Billionaire' Kylie Jenner is now advertising laxatives on TikTok.” A fan commented, “It’s so irresponsible for celebrities to advertise supplements and laxatives. There are so many impressionable kids/teens who will take this as gospel and it may actually cause them serious harm. All money ain’t good money.”

Article continues below advertisement

Source: @kyliejenner/Instagram Cutting Jelly reportedly 'cannot effectively block carbs.'

Harvard professor of gastroenterology Chethan Ramprasad, MD, recently told an outlet that the Cutting Jelly is a fad that does not make “scientific sense.” “The short answer is, no, you cannot effectively block carbs,” he explained. “The idea behind carb-blockers is that certain plant extracts (like white kidney bean or garcinia cambogia) supposedly inhibit enzymes that break down carbohydrates, so you absorb fewer calories. In practice, the effect in humans is very minimal to non-existent. So, no — there isn’t a supplement that actually prevents you from digesting carbs in a significant, reliable, or safe way. The 'carb-blocking' claim is more of a marketing hook than a physiologic reality.”

Article continues below advertisement

Source: @kyliejenner/Instagram Kylie Jenner snacked on Cutting Jelly while getting dressed up.